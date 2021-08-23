checkAd

Cyclerion Therapeutics to Present at Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 23:00  |  26   |   |   

Presentation to highlight the potential of early clinical assessment of biomarkers to drive development of Alzheimer’s disease therapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today announced participation in the Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit taking place virtually August 25-26, 2021. Chris Winrow, Ph.D., Head of Translational Medicine, will present on biomarker translation and the potential that early clinical assessment of biomarkers has to drive development of Alzheimer’s disease therapies, and Juli Jones, Ph.D., Head of Disease Biology, will be leading a session exploring the utilization of omics platforms in drug discovery.

Presentation Details:        

Title: Exploring the Utilization of Omics Platforms in Drug Discovery
Moderator: Juli Jones Ph.D., Head of Disease Biology, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.
Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

Title: Leading the Vanguard – Early Clinical Assessment of Biomarkers to Drive Development of Alzheimer’s Disease Therapies
Presenter: Chris Winrow, Ph.D., Head of Translational Medicine, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.
Date: Thursday, August 26, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET followed by a live Q&A at 3:00 p.m. ET

About Cyclerion Therapeutics 

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion is advancing novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulators that modulate a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling pathway. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. The most advanced compound, CY6463, has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive function and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv), Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS), and Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS). Cyclerion is also advancing CY3018, a next-generation sGC stimulator.

For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter (@Cyclerion) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion).

Investors
Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
ctanzi@kendallir.com

Media
Amanda Sellers
Verge Scientific Communications
asellers@vergescientific.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cyclerion Therapeutics to Present at Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit Presentation to highlight the potential of early clinical assessment of biomarkers to drive development of Alzheimer’s disease therapiesCAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Cronos Group and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Achievement of Equity Milestone in Partnership to Produce ...
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
The subscription price for the warrants of series (2020: 3) TO3 B in Terranet AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board