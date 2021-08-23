Cyclerion Therapeutics to Present at Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit
Presentation to highlight the potential of early clinical assessment of biomarkers to drive development of Alzheimer’s disease therapies
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive
function, today announced participation in the Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit taking place virtually August 25-26, 2021. Chris Winrow, Ph.D., Head of Translational Medicine, will present on
biomarker translation and the potential that early clinical assessment of biomarkers has to drive development of Alzheimer’s disease therapies, and Juli Jones, Ph.D., Head of Disease Biology, will
be leading a session exploring the utilization of omics platforms in drug discovery.
Presentation Details:
Title: Exploring the Utilization of Omics Platforms in Drug Discovery
Moderator: Juli Jones Ph.D., Head of Disease Biology, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.
Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Time: 4:20 p.m. ET
Title: Leading the Vanguard – Early Clinical Assessment of Biomarkers to Drive Development of Alzheimer’s Disease Therapies
Presenter: Chris Winrow, Ph.D., Head of Translational Medicine, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.
Date: Thursday, August 26, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET followed by a live Q&A at 3:00 p.m. ET
About Cyclerion Therapeutics
Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion is advancing novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulators that modulate a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling pathway. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. The most advanced compound, CY6463, has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive function and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv), Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS), and Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS). Cyclerion is also advancing CY3018, a next-generation sGC stimulator.
For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter (@Cyclerion) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion).
