Seacoast Announces the Acquisitions of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. and Business Bank of Florida, Corp.

Establishes Presence in Growing and Affluent Sarasota County

Advances Market Share Expansion in Brevard County, the Silicon Valley of the Aerospace Industry

STUART, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast”) (NASDAQ: SBCF), the holding company for Seacoast National Bank (“Seacoast Bank”), announced today that it has entered into two separate definitive agreements to acquire Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. (“Sabal Palm”), parent company of Sabal Palm Bank based in Sarasota, FL and Business Bank of Florida, Corp. (“BBFC”), parent company of Florida Business Bank based in Melbourne, FL. The proposed transactions will deepen Seacoast’s presence in Brevard County and provide an entry into the desirable Sarasota market. Upon the completion of each acquisition, the banks will merge with and into Seacoast Bank.

Sabal Palm Bank operates three branches across the Sarasota market with deposits of approximately $377 million and loans of $272 million as of June 30, 2021. Florida Business Bank operates one branch in Melbourne, FL with deposits of approximately $166 million and loans of $136 million as of the same period. In aggregate, the two transactions will add approximately $600 million in assets.

“Sabal Palm Bank and Florida Business Bank are two highly successful, local community banking franchises. Both institutions are customer-focused franchises with an outstanding reputation for service excellence and deep customer relationships in their markets. We see great opportunity to complement their strengths with Seacoast’s innovation and breadth of offerings to grow our presence and expand our position in two very attractive Florida markets,” said Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's President and CEO. “The transactions are expected to be accretive to earnings in 2022 with minimal dilution of tangible book value, and will add scale in growing and dynamic markets. We look forward to welcoming the employees and customers of Sabal Palm Bank and Florida Business Bank to the Seacoast franchise.”

“Sabal Palm Bank has always been passionate about serving the needs of our community and working side by side with our customers to help them achieve their financial goals. We are delighted to partner with Seacoast, which shares our values and has been serving Florida consumers and businesses for more than 90 years,” said Neil D. McCurry Jr., President and CEO of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. Following the merger, Mr. McCurry will remain with Seacoast, serving as Sarasota and Manatee County Market President.

