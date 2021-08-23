Mr. Cooper Announces Sale of Xome Valuations

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (“Mr. Cooper”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Xome Valuations business to Voxtur Analytics Corp. (“Voxtur”). The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions. Consideration for the sale is not material.

“This transaction is another example of how we are rationalizing and simplifying to focus on our core businesses, where we see tremendous opportunity for growth,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper. “We are thankful to the Valuations team for their contributions to the organization, and we will work closely with Voxtur to ensure a smooth transition for our team members and clients.”