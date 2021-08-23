checkAd

Medolife Rx Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results, Schedules Conference Call With Investment Community

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2021, and provided an operational update.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

·         Total revenue generated was USD $116,869;

·         Gross margins remained above 60%;

·         Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was over USD $277,000;

·         Received a response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) submission on Escozine validating proof-of-concept study;

·         Signed product endorsement agreement with Tony Hawk;

·         Signed distribution agreement with leading international distributor bringing products to Mexico;

·         Produced first batch of medical-grade Escozine at in-house facility;

·         Received product re-registration on Escozine in the Dominican Republic (DR) as a natural alternative medicine in oncological treatments

“The second quarter of this year has been by far the largest pivot quarter in the Company’s history under my leadership,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “We worked to complete so many milestones that it is hard to quantify all the work that was accomplished. We made significant strides forward in our clinical development program on Escozine in both the United States and in the DR. We further built out our production facilities and are now vertically integrated in both our nutraceutical and pharmaceutical product lines. We received an extremely thorough response from the FDA on our IND submission, which laid out the steps we must take in order to receive final approval, many of which we have already started. We signed a world-class celebrity endorsement agreement and have been working non-strop to prepare for sales of our nutraceutical and wellness product lines. All in all – I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished in such a short time. We encourage any of our shareholders to join our second quarter conference call where we will discuss the progress we have made and what shareholders can look forward to in the second half of 2021.”

