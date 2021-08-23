checkAd

CRAWFORD Acquires edjuster, Contents Valuation Service and Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 23:24  |  14   |   |   

Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, has acquired edjuster, a technology-driven field and desktop contents claims handling solutions company.

edjuster is the established leader in contents services with 20 years of recognized experience in both the U.S. and Canada. This solution operates on a proprietary contents management platform that offers a full-featured, easy-to-use contents inventory and valuation solution for both high severity complex claims and high-volume, small claims. The acquisition of edjuster adds a digital component to Crawford’s existing contents valuation service, expands Crawford’s current capabilities in North America and supports its purpose to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities.

According to Pat Van Bakel, president, Loss Adjusting, North America, “This combination will bring together Crawford’s global reach and expansive services with edjuster’s digital capabilities and niche expertise. We are excited to join forces with this established and expanding company. Their proven execution capability, strong client relationships, solid technology platform and scalable operating model will allow us to offer more robust digital services to Crawford customers.”

“This acquisition is a tremendous fit for edjuster given the synergies between our organizations. The opportunity to become part of a much larger claims operation covering all of North America provides invaluable expertise to the Crawford suite of services and adds enormous depth and flexibility to our existing capabilities both in the field and behind the desk,” said Andy Williams, edjuster’s chief executive officer.

Crawford Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Verma added, “At Crawford, we have a relentless pursuit of service excellence, and edjuster’s ability to combine technology and people takes us one step closer to our goal to reimagine the claims ecosystem. Additionally, this combination will help us achieve our envisioned future and brand promise, making Crawford the embedded partner of choice in the insurance industry.”

About Crawford

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Tag: Crawford-Corporate, Crawford-Investor-News-and-Events




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CRAWFORD Acquires edjuster, Contents Valuation Service and Platform Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, has acquired edjuster, a technology-driven field and desktop …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020