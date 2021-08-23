checkAd

Vitru Limited Enters into a Definitive Agreement for the Business Combination with Unicesumar

FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitru Limited, or Vitru (Nasdaq: VTRU), today announced that it entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vitru Brasil Empreendimentos, Participações e Comércio S.A., of 100% of the total share capital of CESUMAR – Centro de Ensino Superior de Maringá Ltda, or “Unicesumar”.         

Unicesumar is a leading and fast-growing higher education institution in Brazil focused on the distance learning market, founded 30 years ago in Maringá/PR and led by the Matos Family since then. As of March 31, 2021, it had 760 hubs and 331 thousand students, including 314 thousand in digital education. According to the latest INEP higher education census released in Sept. 2020 by the Brazilian Ministry of Education (Ministério da Educação), or MEC, Uniasselvi and Unicesumar were respectively the #1 and #2 fastest-growing institutions in the Brazilian private digital education market.   Unicesumar also enjoys a sizeable presence in health-related on-campus courses, particularly Medicine, with more than 1,600 students in 348 current medical seats1 that are still ramping-up (with potential for 50 additional seats in the near future).

Unicesumar has one of the highest quality standards in the Brazilian digital education segment. It was awarded by MEC with an Institutional Quality score (CI) of 5 (maximum grade) and an average Student Development score (IDD, or the quality indicator that measures the institution’s contribution to the student’s development) of 3.75 in Distance Learning in the latest evaluation cycle. It has also maintained an IGC level of “4” for ten consecutive years, an outstanding achievement in the sector.  

The current 12-month net revenue of Unicesumar (LTM as of March 2021) amounts to R$762 million, while Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$260 million, equivalent to a 34% Adjusted EBITDA margin2.

The enterprise value of Unicesumar is equivalent to R$3,228 million, or an equity value of R$3,150 million, including the assumption of R$78 million of net debt to be adjusted at the closing date. Therefore, the implied EV/EBITDA LTM multiple is 12.4x. The forecasted EV/EBITDA multiples, after implementation of cost synergies (but before any commercial synergy) and further maturation of the current Medicine seats, are 6.7x for 2023 and 5.7x for 2024.

