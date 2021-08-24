Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR, “Monmouth” or “the Company”) announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has reaffirmed its unanimous support for the Company’s pending merger with Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC, “EQC”).

The Board, in consultation with Monmouth’s financial and legal advisors, carefully considered the following factors, among others, and once again concluded that the merger with EQC remains in the best interest of Monmouth stockholders: