Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth

Unanimously Determines Revised Proposal from Starwood Does Not Constitute a Superior Proposal

Shareholders Urged to Vote “FOR” the Amended EQC Transaction on the WHITE Proxy Card

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR, “Monmouth” or “the Company”) announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has reaffirmed its unanimous support for the Company’s pending merger with Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC, “EQC”).

The Board, in consultation with Monmouth’s financial and legal advisors, carefully considered the following factors, among others, and once again concluded that the merger with EQC remains in the best interest of Monmouth stockholders:

  • The merger provides Monmouth stockholders with the option to elect to receive $19.00 in cash per Monmouth common share, or tax-deferred equity consideration of 0.713 shares of EQC common stock, subject in each case to proration based on an aggregate cash consideration of $641 million and an aggregate issuance of 46.2 million EQC shares.
  • MNR shareholders have the opportunity to participate in the future upside potential of a larger, well-capitalized public industrial REIT and long-term growth of the industrial real estate sector driven by the rapidly growing e-commerce economy.
  • The merger enables Monmouth stockholders to benefit from the expertise and proven track record of EQC’s executive team, led by legendary investor Sam Zell as Chairman and David Helfand as CEO, to implement a successful growth strategy.
  • The merger provides access to EQC’s considerable financial resources, with approximately $4 billion of acquisition capacity for growth, including $2.5 billion of pro forma cash (includes proceeds from four office property sales), to execute on the combined company’s growth strategy - without needing to raise additional debt or equity capital for the foreseeable future.
  • Common stockholders will benefit from a significantly strengthened balance sheet following the payoff of Monmouth’s Series C Preferred Stock in connection with the merger and resulting savings of approximately $34 million per year and from the combined company’s lower cost of capital and broadened access to liquidity going forward.
  • Monmouth stockholders will benefit from a significant increase in market liquidity given the combined company’s expected $4.5 billion public equity market capitalization, providing the opportunity to create a leading public industrial REIT on a tax-efficient basis.
  • The merger allows Monmouth common stockholders to continue receiving quarterly dividends during the pendency of the EQC merger, including Monmouth’s previously declared quarterly common dividend of $0.18 per share payable on or before September 15, 2021. Following the closing of the EQC merger, the combined company is expected to pay a quarterly dividend to all stockholders.
