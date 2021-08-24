Atlas Air is Proud to Continue to Support the U.S. Military’s Afghanistan Evacuation Efforts

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), is proud of its ongoing support of the U.S. military’s Afghanistan evacuation efforts. As part of the activation of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), the Company is carrying evacuees to safety.



“For more than 20 years, Atlas has supported the U.S. military and is the largest supplier of its outsourced airlift. We are proud to provide this essential passenger service in the region at this critical time,” said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “As the Company that cares for the world we carry, our team feels a tremendous sense of responsibility in serving the needs of the U.S. military.”