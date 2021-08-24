Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (“PayPal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PYPL) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal securities between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 19, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

PayPal operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. The Company’s services include, among others, PayPal Credit and certain debit card services. PayPal Credit is an open end (revolving) credit card account that provides a reusable credit line built into a consumer’s account with PayPal.

In 2015, PayPal settled regulatory claims with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) arising from certain of its business practices related to PayPal Credit between 2011 and 2015. Following this incident, the Company repeatedly asserted that it was remediating issues with its PayPal Credit business practices in accordance with its 2015 settlement with the CFPB.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, PayPal’s business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iii) PayPal’s practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iv) accordingly, PayPal’s revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 29, 2021, PayPal filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), reporting the Company’s financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. In its quarterly report, PayPal disclosed investigations by the SEC and the CFPB. Specifically, PayPal disclosed receipt of a Civil Investigative Demand from the CFPB related “to the marketing and use of PayPal Credit in connection with certain merchants that provide educational services”; and that the Company has “responded to subpoenas and requests for information received from the [SEC] relating to whether the interchange rates paid to the bank that issues debit cards bearing our licensed brands were consistent with Regulation II of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and to the reporting of marketing fees earned from the Company’s branded card program.”

On this news, PayPal’s stock price fell $18.81 per share, or 6.23%, to close at $283.17 per share on July 29, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005672/en/