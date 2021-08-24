checkAd

CEO’s Statement of Commitment to Values in the OTC.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 02:08  |  28   |   |   

TORRANCE, CA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video River Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:NIHK) (the "Company")

Dear NIHK, GMPW, DRNG Shareholders and the Communities We Serve,

I'm writing this letter in response to some completely biased, liable and unfair attacks on Twitter against both me and my wife generated by George Sharp @GeorgeASharp.

It's unfortunate I need to take time out to address these ridiculous allegations, but out of respect for my Shareholders and the communities we serve, I feel these attacks necessitate a swift and definitive response.

As many of you are already familiar, the OTC 'Over the Counter’ stock exchange is filled with companies that begin as a dream; as a vision to try and find a way to make the world around us a better place. Many OTC companies fail over time, but with hard work and perseverance a handful emerge victorious, up-listing the OTC exchanges and eventually landing the dream of all OTC stocks: a listing on a more prestigious exchange.

The pathway from OTC dream to a more prestigious exchange is fueled by the passion of the community, both the early employees of these fledgling companies and the early stockholders who seize hold of the dream and share in the vigilance to bring that dream to life.

As a CEO, I take great pride in listening to the needs of everyone involved in bringing these fledging dreams to reality: I communicate and listen to my employees, my clients, my customers and of course from my Shareholders as well.

As equity holders in my companies, my Shareholders have placed their hard earned money -- sometimes their only few extra dollars they have left -- into my companies and they deserve my attention and respect.

Whether a Shareholder has one Twitter follower or a million Twitter followers, it is completely irrelevant and I treat all of my Shareholders with the same attention and respect. I encourage all of my Shareholders to bring ideas for each of my companies.

As a CEO of OTC companies, our initial financial resources are notoriously limited, making the minds and suggestions of my Shareholders one of our greatest assets to building pathways to future success.

When I sign my name CEO Frank, I make a commitment to learn from the challenges in front of me in order to do everything I can to bring both passion and value to the companies I serve.

I will always stand by my commitment to listen to the OTC community: my employees, my clients, and of course my valued Shareholders.

Together, we can achieve great success. Yours sincerely,
CEO Frank

About Video River Networks, Inc.

Video River Networks, Inc. is an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology holding company that operates and manages a portfolio of Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, businesses and operations in North America. The Company's current and target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture and sell high-performance fully electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic technologies. NIHK's current technology-focused business model is a result of our board resolution on September 15, 2020 to spin-in/off our specialty real estate holding business to an operating subsidiary and then pivot back to being a technology company. The Company has now returned back to its original technology-focused businesses of Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices. For more information and the latest updates check the company's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/NIHKEV

CONTACT:
Video River Networks, Inc.
370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A
Torrance, CA 90501
contact@videorivernetworks.net

SOURCE Video River Networks





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CEO’s Statement of Commitment to Values in the OTC. TORRANCE, CA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Video River Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:NIHK) (the "Company") Dear NIHK, GMPW, DRNG Shareholders and the Communities We Serve, I'm writing this letter in response to some completely biased, liable and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Cronos Group and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Achievement of Equity Milestone in Partnership to Produce ...
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Iconic Brands Sees Continued Expansion of Existing Branded Product Lines and Manufacturing ...
Bavarian Nordic Receives Funding from the Danish Ministry of Health to Advance the Development of ...
Abaxx Technologies Inc. Appoints Chief Financial Officer and New Independent Board Director
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board