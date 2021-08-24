checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Ouster, Inc. (OUST) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OUST) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 9, 2021, after the market closed, Ouster revealed that it had received a document subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking “documents regarding projected financial information in [the] Form S-4 registration statement filed on December 22, 2020.”

If you purchased Ouster securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

