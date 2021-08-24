Evs Reports First Half 2021 Results

During the first semester, EVS has experienced its best H1 revenue and profit generation of the last 5 years while also further growing a solid order book for the future. These H1 revenues are based on a continuous and even accelerated growth in the LAB market pillar and an after-Covid catch-up in the LSP market pillar, with some of the customers recovering their investments to deliver the one-year delayed summer events and some peak of events packed at the same time.





H1 Financial performance





Revenue in the first six months of the year, amounts to EUR 61,8 million, + 56.1% YoY (+49% compared to 1H20 excl. big event rentals). Higher Operating expenses (+15.4% in 1H21 compared with 1H20), mainly explained by increased of remuneration costs due to the acquisition of Axon in May 2020.

EBIT amounts to EUR 15,4 million (24.9% of revenue), which is + 367.7% compared to 1H20

Net profit amounts to EUR 15,6 million in 1H21, which is + 378.7% compared to 1H20.

Outlook

Full year revenue guidance is being increased with EUR 5 million and is expected to land between EUR 115 million and EUR 125 million.

In accordance with the previously announced policy of the Board of Directors to pay a stable dividend and subject to market conditions, a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for the financial year 2021 is expected to be paid.

Booked revenues: 85.5MEUR excl. Big Events Rental and 98.5MEUR incl. Big Events Rental

Order intake June YTD: +56% vs June 30th, 2020 (excl. Big Event Rentals)

Order book of EUR 67,8 million on June 30th, 2021 (incl. Axon) out of which: EUR 23 million (excl. Big Events Rentals) to be recognized as revenue in 2022 and beyond (+70.3% YoY) EUR 8,1 million for Big Events Rentals related to large events that will be held in 2022

OPEX for the full year is expected to slightly increase YoY based on the renewed occurrence of certain trade shows and the full year impact of the Media Infrastructure acquisition (Axon).

The gross margin percentage is expected to be negatively impacted by the rising prices of products thereof.

The lower gross margin on MediaInfra (ex Axon) products will also have a negative impact on the gross margin percentage.





KEY FIGURES

EUR millions, except earnings per share expressed in EUR



Reviewed 1H21 1H20 1H21/1H20 Revenue 61,8 39,6 56.1% Gross profit 42,6 27,0 57.6% Gross margin % 68.9% 68.2% - Operating profit – EBIT 15,4 3,3 367.7% Operating margin – EBIT % 24.9% 8.3% - Net profit (Group share) 15,6 3,3 378.7% Basic earnings per share (Group share) 1,16 0,24 392.3%

COMMENTS

Serge Van Herck, CEO comments :

“We are very grateful to our customers and channel partners for our strong H1 results. Thanks to their increased trust in our products, services and solutions, we are posting strong financial results, both on the revenue side as on the profit side. This is clearly an impressive achievement as it is our strongest H1 recorded over the last 5 years.

EVS is recognized for the support of major sporting events and these long-awaited events finally took place this summer. Despite the very special Covid-19 related conditions to operate, I’m impressed that all EVS teams managed to deliver once again at the highest level of service quality, and for the first time based on our new generation of products and solutions (e.g. LSM-VIA and IPD-VIA) with some parts of the solution being hosted in the cloud.”

Concerning the evolution of the business, Serge Van Herck adds: “We are proud of the successes that we are currently experiencing and which are translated in a further strengthening of our order book. We have won during the first semester key deals with major LAB customers that support the acceleration of our growth in this market pillar. For our LSP customers, we observe both a short-term post Covid-19 catch-up and a continuous commitment to EVS solutions to modernize their overall infrastructure. The fact that we helped our customers to accelerate their transition to more remote operations, that we further accelerated our product developments during the pandemic and that we extended our product portfolio through the acquisition of Axon in May last year, are for sure some of the reasons that helped us achieving such strong results.

During this first semester, we also communicated about the new structure of our offerings based on 3 main solutions: LiveCeption, MediaCeption and MediaInfra. Every solution is supporting our customers for different kinds of modernization projects. One of our main new product launches we did this semester is our Media Infra Strada evolutive routing solution – a first step for EVS in this category – with already a first 1MUSD+ key contract in North America.”

Serge Van Herck finally comments the COVID-19 situation: “Based on the levels of vaccination and the regulations in the different countries where we have subsidiary companies, we will gradually re-open our offices for normal operation as of September onwards. We will be leveraging all the benefits of the experience about remote cooperation that we acquired over the last 18 months. We aim to include all our Team Members in a new hybrid way of working.”

Commenting on the results and the outlook, Ingrid Rogy, CFO ai, said: “I am really pleased to announce such H1 results.

Thanks to a strong order book at the end of 2020 and additional MediaInfrastructure revenues, we report a revenue increase of 49% YoY excluding big events. For 2021, we expect revenues to be between EUR 115 million and EUR 125 million. OPEX should slightly increase YoY based on the occurrence of trade shows end of the year and the full year impact of the MediaInfrastructure acquisition (Axon).

The Cash Flow is positively impacted by the increase of Net Cash coming from operating activities.

EVS Market Dynamics, PLAYForward transformation program and customer wins

The broadcast and media industry is evolving towards a new normal. The occurrence of the major summer sport events did push our LSP customers to restart their investments to deliver the best viewing experience for the audience based on our latest technologies for delivering high quality live production. Our LAB customers continue to proceed to the modernization of their overall infrastructure leveraging the key technological foundations based on IP, virtualization, 4K, HDR and remote production.

Due to Covid, LAB customers have delivered major summer events with much less staff in the host country Japan compared to previous events. Thanks to EVS MediaHub - partially deployed in the cloud, journalists in their home country experienced very efficient access to all media as if they were attending the event.

Inline with our PLAYForward strategy to sell more solutions, we did launch the new version of our website better highlighting the 3 categories of solutions:

LiveCeption: Live production, replay and highlights that elevate the fan experience

MediaCeption: Production Asset Management for fast and easy turnaround

MediaInfra: Routing and infrastructure solutions to control and process all media workflows





We did launch the innovative and evolutive MediaInfra Strada routing solution based on Cerebrum, Neuron platform and IP routers. Our customers can now enjoy a smooth evolution path for their modernization towards a full IP infrastructure, while making sure all their investment is future-safe thanks to the form of virtualization enabled by the solid Neuron platform.





In the domain of Media Infrastructure, the Axon integration project is now finalized. The remaining integration aspects are now part of the continuous EVS transformation projects.

We also observe a significant traction for our XtraMotion cloud service, recently launched as part of our LiveCeption offering, which enables our customers to generate super-slow-motion replays from any camera based on hybrid workflows leveraging AI in the cloud.

Our new Channel Partner program has been launched with some traction already for “essential” versions of EVS solutions allowing EVS to address different market tiers, as defined in the PLAYForward strategy.

Some key wins in H1:

Success in the delivery and support of dedicated solutions for major events, including Superbowl and summer sport events

More and more solutions of the new generation in operation to support customers in their transformation

Major broadcast & media production centers deals confirming the acceleration of the adoption of EVS new VIA Platform leveraging IP based network (SMPTE 2110 protocol) and its new generation of live production asset management:

Mid-term commitment of LSPs all over the world for continuous upgrade of their replay servers

New customers buying our solutions in their “essential” versions for production replay and VAR, sometimes through direct sales, sometimes thanks to the new Channel Partner program

First 1MUSD+ deal in NALA with MediaInfra Strada evolutive routing solution

Contracts for major 2022 events secured

Revenue in 1H21

In 1H21, EVS revenue, negatively impacted by currency fluctuation, reached EUR 61,8 million, an increase of 56.1 % compared to 1H20.

At constant currency, revenue increased by 59.6% YoY and increased by 52.9% excluding big event rentals.

Revenue – EUR millions 1H21 1H20 1H21/1H20 Total reported 61.8 39.6 +56.1% Total at constant currency 63.2 39.6 +59.6% Total at constant currency and excluding big event rentals 58.7 38.4 +52.9%

EVS revenues are impacted by the EUR/USD currency fluctuation and can have a significant impact on our results even if EUR/USD fluctuations also impact the cost of our US operations and our cost of goods sold.

In the first half of the year, (excl. Big Event Rentals) LSP represented 43% (42% in 1H20) of the revenue, LAB 50% (56% in 1H20).

Geographically, revenues (excl. big event rentals) are distributed in 1H21 as follows:

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): EUR 32,1 million (EUR 18,2 million in 1H20)

Americas (NALA): EUR 15,8 million (EUR 12,9 million in 1H20)

Asia & Pacific (APAC): EUR 9,4 million (EUR 7,3 million in 1H20)





First half 2021 results

Consolidated gross margin was 68.9% for 1H21, compared to 68.2% in 1H20 explained by lower gross margin on MediaInfra (ex Axon) products and an increase of team member costs in the service department. Operating expenses increased by 15.4% YoY explained by the general increase of the total amount of team members and their associated remuneration; the increase of the total number of team members is mainly linked to the acquisition of Axon in May 2020. The 1H21 EBIT margin was 24.9%, compared to 8.3% in 1H20 mainly driven by the increase in revenues. Income taxes are positive mainly due to the effect of the various tax incentives which are not directly correlated to the level of revenues. Group net profit amounted to EUR 15,6 million in 1H21, compared to EUR 3,3 million in 1H20. Basic net profit per share amounted to EUR 1,16 in 1H21, compared to EUR 0,24 in 1H20.





Team members

At the end of June 2021, EVS employed 542 team members (FTE). This is an increase by 10 team members compared to the end of June 2020. The size of the overall team is expected to slightly increase in 2021.

Balance sheet and cash flow statement

EVS has further strengthened its balance sheet resulting in a net cash position of EUR 41.795 million and with a low debt level (of which EUR 10.7 million relates to IFRS 16) resulting in a total equity representing 73.4% of the total balance sheet as of the end of June 2021.

Lands and building mainly include the headquarters in Belgium (Liège) as well as the right of use for the offices abroad (IFRS16). Six months depreciations on buildings and other tangible assets (including the right of use assets) reached EUR 3.4 million. Liabilities include EUR 15.1 million of financial debt (including long term and short-term portion of it), mainly related to the lease liabilities for EUR 10.7 million and borrowings for EUR 4.4 million.

Inventories amount to EUR 24.8 million and include around EUR 2.8 million value of MediaInfra (ex Axon) equipment.

During 1H 2021, EUR 1.5 million were recognized as a net write off on inventories accounted as charges in the costs of sales, compared EUR 0.9 million in the same period for 2020. This increase is triggered by the continuous review of the technological obsolescence of some inventory items linked to a range of products classified as end of life at end of June 2021.





In the liabilities, long-term provisions include the provision for technical warranty on EVS products for labor and parts. The other amounts payables include the expected earn out liability for Axon and some customer advances received.

The net cash from operating activities amounts to EUR 13.7 million in 1H21 compared to EUR 8.5 million in 1H20. On June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents total EUR 56.9 million. This is an increase compared to the end of 2020 mainly explained by the growth of the net cash from operating activities together with the overall decrease of the net cash used in investing activities and the net cash used in financing activities. The latter includes mainly the dividends paid during 2021 and payments of borrowings and leases.

At the end of June 2021, there were 14,327,024 EVS shares outstanding, of which 925,140 were owned by the company. At the same date, 138,832 warrants were outstanding with an average exercise price of EUR 28.90 and a maturity of December 2022 together with 187,000 warrants with an average exercise price of EUR 13.69 and a maturity of October 2026.

Share buyback update

On May 6, 2020, EVS announced the end of the 2018 Share buyback program, having purchased 528,684 shares at an average price of EUR 18.9149. On May 6, 2020, EVS announced the launch of a new share buyback program of a maximum EUR 5 million. In 2020, EVS has bought 337,155 shares at an average price of EUR 14,8300, representing in total EUR 4,999,999.

During 2021, EVS has not bought additional shares. There are no additional Share buyback programs announced.

Aside of the share buyback program, no shares were used to satisfy the exercise of warrants by employees. The Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of May 18, 2021, approved the allocation of 3,016 shares to EVS employees (grant of 10 shares to each staff member in proportion to their effective or assimilated time of occupation in 2020) as a reward for their contribution to the group successes.

Corporate update

During last General Assembly on May 18th, the mandate of 7 Capital SRL, represented by Chantal De Vrieze, as Director has been renewed for 4 years. The Board of Directors is currently composed of six directors:

Johan Deschuyffeleer, independent director & President (representing The House of Value BVBA);

Michel Counson, managing director;

Martin De Prycker, independent director (representing InnoConsult BVBA);

Chantal De Vrieze, independent director (representing 7 Capital SRL);

Philippe Mercelis, independent director; and

Anne Cambier, independent director (representing Accompany You SRL)

2H 2021 outlook

The booked revenues on June 30, 2021 amounts to EUR 85,5 million, which is +47.2% compared to EUR 58,1 million of last year at the same date (excluding Big Events Rentals).

In addition to these booked revenues to be invoiced in 2021, EVS already won EUR 31.1 million of orders to be invoiced in 2022 and beyond (including EUR 8.1 million for 2022 Big Event Rentals), which represents an increase of 18.7% (or 70.4% excluding Big Event Rentals) compared to EUR 26.2 million at the same date last year.

Thanks to this continued strong order book evolution the revenue guidance for the full year 2021 is being increased with EUR 5 million to a range between EUR 115 million and EUR 125 million.

Operational expenses continue to be closely managed and EVS expects those costs to slightly increase compared to 2020 based on the occurrence of trade shows end of year and the full year impact of the Media Infrastructure acquisition (Axon).



The gross margin percentage is expected to be negatively impacted by potential shortage and delay of component and raw material as well as the rising prices thereof. The lower gross margin on MediaInfra (ex Axon) products will also have a negative impact on the gross margin percentage.

Glossary

Term Definition Booked revenues Revenues already recognized from previous years and current year orders & previous years and current year orders currently planned to be recognized in the current calendar year Short term order book Revenues planned to be recognized during next calendar year based on current orders Long term order book Revenues planned to be recognized in the years after next calendar year based on current orders Order book <date> Revenues planned to be recognized after the <date> based on current orders. LAB market pillar LAB – Live Audience Business

Revenue from customers leveraging EVS products and solutions to create content for their own purpose

This market pillar covers the following types of customers: Broadcasters, Stadium, House of Worship, Corporate Media Centers, Sports organizations, Government & institutions, University & Colleges LSP market pillar LSP – Live Service Providers

Revenue from customers leveraging EVS products and solutions to serve “LAB customers”

This market pillar covers the following types of customers: Rental & facilities companies, Production companies, Freelance operators, Technology partners & system integrators buying for their own purpose BER market pillar BER – Big Events Rental

Revenue from major non-yearly big events rental.

This market pillar covers the following types of customers: host broadcasters for major events.

Conference call

EVS will hold a conference call in English today at 3.30 pm CEST for financial analysts and institutional investors. Other interested parties may join the call in a listen-only mode. The presentation used during the conference call will be available shortly before the call on the EVS website.

Conference call – Registration required

Online registration : http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/6174585 Webcast player URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fbzqhedw

Corporate Calendar:

November 18, 2021: 3Q21 Trading update

Condensed Interim Consolidated financial statements

NOTE 1: CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(EUR thousands) Annex 1H21

Reviewed 1H20

Reviewed Revenue 5.3 61,779 39,573 Cost of sales -19,221 -12,569 Gross profit 42,558 27,004 Gross margin % 68.9% 68.2% Selling and administrative expenses -14,837 -12,566 Research and development expenses -12,221 -10,874 Other income 51 65 Other expenses -43 -42 Stock based compensation and ESOP plan -125 -298 Operating profit (EBIT) 15,383 3,289 Operating margin (EBIT) % 24.9% 8.3% Interest revenue on loans and deposits 68 8 Interest charges -447 -383 Other net financial income / (expenses) 5.6 322 7 Share in the result of the enterprise accounted for using the equity method 213 37 Profit before taxes (PBT) 15,539 2,960 Income taxes 5.7 56 298 Net profit 15,595 3,258 Attributable to : Non controlling interest - - Equity holders of the parent company 15,595 3,258 EARNINGS PER SHARE (in number of shares and in EUR) 1H21

Reviewed 1H20

Reviewed Weighted average number of subscribed shares for the period less treasury shares 13,399,342 13,818,500 Weighted average fully diluted number of shares 13,586,342 13,818,500 Basic earnings – share of the group 1.16 0.24 Fully diluted earnings – share of the group (1) 1.15 0.24 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (EUR thousands) 1H21

Reviewed 1H20

Reviewed Net profit 15,595 3,258 Other comprehensive income of the period Currency translation differences 199 7 Other increase/(decrease) - -3 Total of recyclable éléments 199 4 Total comprehensive income for the period 15,794 3,262 Attributable to : Non controlling interest - - Group share 15,794 3,262

(1) The diluted earnings per share does include 187,000 warrants attributed in December 2020 and outstanding at the end of the year with an exercise price below the share price. These 187,000 warrants have maturity of October 2026. It does not include 138,832 warrants outstanding at the end of 2010 as these are not exercisable given the exercise prices were above the share price.





NOTE 2: CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(BALANCE SHEET)

ASSETS

(EUR thousands) Notes June 30, 2021

Reviewed Dec 31, 2020

Audited Non-current assets : Goodwill 2,832 2,832 Other intangible assets 6,468 7,041 Lands and buildings 5.11 50,392 51,662 Other tangible assets 4,391 5,034 Investment accounted for using equity method 1,973 1,760 Other long term amounts receivables 1,754 543 Deferred tax assets 7,238 8,725 Other financial assets 396 395 Total non-current assets 75,444 77,992 Current assets : Inventories 24,813 22,579 Trade receivables 39,123 30,728 Other amounts receivable, deferred charges and accrued income 7,516 5,930 Other financial assets 175 120 Cash and cash equivalents 56,921 52,668 Total current assets 128,548 112,024 Assets classified as held for sale 5.3.5 - - Total assets 203,992 190,016





EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

(EUR thousands) Notes June 30, 2021

Reviewed Dec 31, 2020

Audited Equity : Capital 8,772 8,772 Reserves 158,267 149,309 Treasury shares -17,776 -17,835 Total consolidated reserves 140,491 131,474 Translation differences 475 276 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company 149,739 140,522 Non-controlling interest - - Total equity 5.4 149,739 140,522 Long term provisions 1,360 1,299 Deferred taxes liabilities 12 1,389 Financial long term debts 5.11 11,174 12,251 Other long term debts 993 993 Non-current liabilities 13,540 15,932 Short term portion of financial debts 5.11 3,951 4,713 Trade payables 7,483 5,775 Amounts payable regarding remuneration and social security 7,773 7,005 Income tax payable 2,308 2,259 Other amounts payable, advances received, accrued charges and deferred income 5.6 19,199 13,811 Current liabilities 40,714 33,562 Total equity and liabilities 203,992 190,016

NOTE 3: CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Notes 1H21

Reviewed 1H20

Reviewed Cash flows from operating activities Net profit, group share 15,595 3,258 Adjustment for: - Other income - -4 - Depreciation and write-offs on fixed assets 3,443 2,985 - Stock based compensation and ESOP 5.4 125 298 - Provisions 61 -258 - Income tax expense (+) / Gain (-) -56 -298 -Interests expense (+) / Income (-) 58 367 -Share of the result of entities accounted for under the equity method -213 -37 Adjustment for changes in working capital items: -Inventories -2,153 -5,968 -Trade receivables -9,118 8,354 -Other amounts receivable, deferred charges and accrued income -1,398 -562 -Trade payables 1,690 -1,664 -Amounts payable regarding remuneration and social security 664 -2,555 -Other amounts payable, advances received, accrued charges and deferred income 4,777 2,459 -Conversion differences 184 109 Cash generated from operations 13,658 6,484 Income taxes paid 5.7 88 2,029 Net cash from operating activities 13,746 8,513 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of intangible assets -133 -38 Purchase of tangible assets (lands and building and other tangible assets) -590 -4,647 Disposal of tangible assets - - Business acquisitions 0 -9,614 Other financial assets -1 -56 Net cash used in investing activities -725 -14,356 Cash flows from financing activities Reimbursement of borrowings 5.11 -521 -2,025 Proceeds from new borrowings - 8,547 Payment of lease liabilities -1,324 -737 Interests paid -231 -382 Interests received 68 8 Dividend received from investee - - Dividend paid - interim dividend - - Dividend paid - final dividend -6,761 - Other allocation - -300 Acquisition / sale of treasury shares 5.4 - -4,059 Net cash used in financing activities -8,769 1,052 Net increase / decrease in cash and cash equivalents 4,252 -4,790 Net foreign exchange difference (included in Net increase in cash in 2021) 364 -22 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 52,668 59,010 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 56,921 54,199

NOTE 4: CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGE IN EQUITY

(EUR thousands) Capital Reserves Treasury shares Currency translation differences Equity,

group share Non-

controlling

interest Total

equity Balance as at January 1, 2020 (reported) 8,772 142,149 -9,927 767 141,761 - 141,761 Total comprehensive income for the period 3,255 7 3,262 3,262 Acquisition of non-controlling interest - Share-based payments 298 298 298 Acquisition/sale of treasury shares -4,059 -4,059 -4,059 Final dividend - - - Interim dividend - Other allocation -300 -300 -300 Balance as per June 30, 2020 8,772 145,403 -13,986 774 140,962 - 140,962





(EUR thousands) Capital Reserves Treasury shares (Note 5.4) Currency translation differences Equity,

group share Non-controlling interest Total equity Balance as at January 1, 2021 (reported) 8,772 149,308 -17,835 276 140,522 - 140,522 Total comprehensive income for the period 15,595 199 15,794 15,794 Increase in shareholders' equity - - - - - Share-based payments 125 125 125 Operations with treasury shares 59 59 59 Final dividend -6,761 -6,761 -6,761 Interim dividend - - Other allocation - - Balance as per June 30, 2021 8,772 158,267 -17,776 475 149,739 - 149,739

NOTE 5: NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTE 5.1: BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The consolidated financial statements of EVS Group for the 6 month-period ended June 30, 2021, are established and presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as adopted for use in the European Union. The accounting framework and standards adopted by the European Commission can be accessed through the following link on the website: http://ec.europa.eu/finance/company-reporting/index_en.htm. The condensed interim financial statements of the Group for the 6 month-period ended June 30, 2021, were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 20, 2021 This interim report only provides an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and reporting since the last annual reporting period and should therefore be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020.

NOTE 5.2: SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND METHODS

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the IASB, and as adopted by the EU. The accounting policies and methods adopted for the preparation of the Company's IFRS consolidated financial statements are consistent with those applied in the 2020 consolidated financial statements. The Company’s IFRS accounting policies and methods are available in the 2020 annual report on www.evs.com, except for the new, amended or revised IFRS standards and IFRIC Interpretations that have been adopted as of January 1, 2021 which are listed hereunder:

Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7, IFRS 4 and IFRS 16 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform – Phase 2.

Amendment to IFRS 16 Leases: COVID-19-Related Rent Concessions beyond 30 June 2021 (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 April 2021 but not yet endorsed in the EU).

The adoption of these new, amended or revised pronouncements did not have a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group.

NOTE 5.3: SEGMENT REPORTING

From an operational point of view, the company is vertically integrated with the majority of its staff located in the headquarters in Belgium, including the R&D, production, marketing and administration departments. This explains why the majority of the investments and costs are located at the level of the Belgian parent company. The foreign subsidiaries are primarily sales and representative offices. The Chief Operating Decision Maker, being the Executive Committee, reviews the operating results, operating plans, and makes resource allocation decisions on a company-wide basis. Revenue related to products of the same nature (digital broadcast production equipment) are realized by commercial polyvalent teams. The company’s internal reporting is the reflection of the above-mentioned operational organization and is characterized by the strong integration of the activities of the company.

By consequence, the company is composed of one segment according to the IFRS 8 definition, and the consolidated income statement of the group reflects this unique segment. All long-term assets are located in the parent company EVS Broadcast Equipment SA in Belgium.

The company provides only one type of solution: solutions based on tapeless workflows with a consistent modular architecture. This is the product of EVS. There are no other significant classes of business, either singularly or in aggregate. Indeed, identical modules can meet the needs of different markets. Our customers themselves are often multi-markets. Providing information for each module is therefore not relevant for EVS.

At the geographical level, our activities are divided into the following regions: Asia-Pacific (“APAC”), Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”), and America (“NALA”). This division follows the organization of the commercial and support services within the group, which operate worldwide. A fourth region is dedicated to the worldwide events (“big event rentals”).

The company provides additional information with a presentation of the revenue by market pillar: “Live Service provider”, “Live Audience Business” and “big event rentals” for rental contracts relating to the big sporting events.

Finally, sales are presented by nature: systems and services.

5.3.1. Information on revenue by destination

Revenue can be presented by Market Pillar: “Live Service provider”, “Live Audience Business” and “Big event rentals”. Maintenance and after sale service are included in the complete solution proposed to the clients.

Revenue (EUR thousands) 1H21 1H20 % 1H21/

1H20 Live Audience Business 30,614 21,996 +39.2% Live Service Provider 26,655 16,436 +62.2% Big event rentals 4,510 1,141 +293.4% Total Revenue 61,779 39,573 +56.1%

5.3.2. Information on revenue by geographical information

Activities are divided by three regions: Asia-Pacific (“APAC”), Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”), and “Americas”. Aside of them, we also identify the “big event rentals”.

Revenue for the YTD period (EUR thousands) APAC

excl. events EMEA

excl. events Americas

excl. events Big event

rentals TOTAL 1H21 revenue 9,379 32,133 15,757 4,510 61,779 Evolution versus 1H20 (%) +28.1% +76.9% +21.9% +293.4% +56.1% Variation versus 1H20 (%) at constant currency +28.1% +76.9% +33.2% +293.4% +59.8% 1H20 revenue 7,324 18,178 12,930 1,141 39,573

Revenue realized in Belgium (the country of origin of the company) with external clients represent less than 5% of the total revenue for the period. In the last 12 months, the group realized significant revenue with external clients (according to the definition of IFRS 8) in one country: The United States (Americas, EUR 24.9 million in the last 12 months).

5.3.3. Information on revenue by nature

Revenue can be presented by nature: systems and services.

Revenue (EUR thousands) 1H21 1H20 % 1H21/

1H20 Sale of Equipment 52,733 33,154 +59.1% Others services 9,046 6,419 +40.9% Total Revenue 61,779 39,573 +56,1%

Others services include the advice, installations, project management, training, maintenance, and distant support. Work in progress (“WIP”) contract are included in both categories.

5.3.4. Information on important clients

Over the last 6 months, no external client of the company represented more than 10% of the revenue.

5.3.5 Other income and assets held for sale

At the end of June 2021, there were no Assets held for sale anymore.

NOTE 5.4: EQUITY SECURITIES

The number of treasury shares has changed as follows during the period, together with the outstanding warrants:

2021 2020 Number of own shares at January 1 928,207 400,180 Acquisition of own shares on the market - 281,611 Sale of own shares on the market - - Allocation to Employees Profit Sharing Plans -3,067 -16,280 Sale related to Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) and other transactions - - Number of own shares at June 30 925,140 665,511 Outstanding warrants at June 30 325,832 138,832

In 1H21, the Group did not repurchase their own shares on the stock market. No shares were used to satisfy the exercise of warrants by employees.

The Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of May 18, 2021, approved the allocation of 3,067 shares to EVS employees (grant of 10 shares to each staff member in proportion to their effective or assimilated time of occupation in 2020) as a reward for their contribution to the group successes.

NOTE 5.5: DIVIDENDS

The Ordinary General Meeting of May 18, 2021, approved the payment of a total gross dividend of EUR 0.50 per share.

(EUR thousands) # Coupon 2021 2020 - Interim dividend for 2019 (EUR 0.50 per share less treasury shares) 29 - 6,914 - Final dividend for 2020 (EUR 0.50 per share less treasury shares) 30 6,761 - Total paid dividends 6,761 6,914

In accordance with the previously announced policy of the Board of Directors to pay a stable dividend and subject to market conditions, a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for the financial year 2021 is expected to be paid.

NOTE 5.6: OTHER NET FINANCIAL INCOME / (EXPENSES)

(EUR thousands) 1H21 1H20 Fair value variation of financial instruments -7 -89 Exchange results 268 30 Other financial results 61 67 Other net financial income / (expenses) 322 7

The functional currency of EVS Broadcast Equipment SA as well as all subsidiaries is the euro, except for the EVS Inc. subsidiary, whose functional currency is the US dollar and Axon Digital Design LTD. subsidiary whose functional currency is the GBP. The presentation currency of the consolidated financial statements of EVS Group is the euro. For more information on exchange rates, see also the note 5.9.

The estimated fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are equal to their fair book values in the balance sheet.

Periodically, EVS measures the group’s anticipated exposure to transactional exchange risk over one year, mainly relating to the EUR/USD risk. Given the group has a “long” position in USD and based on revenue forecasts, EVS hedges future USD net in-flows by forward foreign exchange contracts. The change in the fair value of the forward foreign exchange contracts goes directly through the income statement (other financial results) because the Group does not apply hedge accounting on these transactions.

The valuation techniques used are mainly based on spot rates, forward rates and interest rate curves.

On June 30, 2021, the group holds USD 1.5 million in forward exchange contracts, with an average maturity date of December 2021, and an average exchange rate of EUR/USD of 1.2182 and GBP 2 million in forward exchange contracts, with an average maturity date of December 2021, and an average exchange rate of GBP/EUR of 1.1320. The fair value of those financial instruments on June 30, 2021, amounts to EUR -0.1 million.

A contingent consideration ranging between EUR -0,5 million (reverse earn-out to be paid back by the sellers) and maximum EUR 2,5 million (earn-out to be paid by the Company) depending on the gross margin realized by Axon over the period 1 January 2020 to 31 January 2021. The fair value of the contingent consideration amounts to EUR 1,0 million at acquisition date and has not changed at the reporting date. The fair value categorized as level 3 has been estimated based on a model in which the possible outcomes are probability weighted. The unobservable input to which this fair value measurement is most sensitive is the estimated amount of Axon’s gross margin over the reference period. Depending on the actual level of Axon’s gross margin, the Company is exposed to a future income statement impact ranging between a loss of EUR 1.5 million (in case the maximum earnout is reached) and a gain of EUR 1.5 million (in case of reverse earn-out).'

NOTE 5.7: INCOME TAX EXPENSE

Income taxes remain positive mainly due to various tax incentives (cfr 2020 annual report) which are not directly correlated to the level of revenues.

(EUR thousands) 1H2021 1H2020 - Current tax (expense) / income 494 -188 - Deferred tax (expense) / income -438 486 Total 56 298

The effective tax rate for the period ended on June 30, 2021, is –0.4% (-10.2% for same period in 2020).

The evolution of effective tax rate is mainly explained by:

The decrease of the current tax due a tax relief of EUR 0.7 million received during the first half of 2021; and

The increase of the deferred tax expenses due to the increase of the profit before tax for EUR 12.6 million impacting the recoverable tax loss for EUR 0.2 million together with the reversal of some temporary differences.

NOTE 5.8: HEADCOUNT

(in full time equivalents) At June 30 2021 542 2020 532 Variation +1.9%

NOTE 5.9: EXCHANGE RATES

The main exchange rate that influences the consolidated financial accounts is USD/EUR and GBP/EUR which has been taken into account as follows:

Exchange rate USD/EUR Average 1H At June 30 2021 1.2049 1.1884 2020 1.1024 1.1198 Variation +9.3% +6.13%





Exchange rate GBP/EUR Average 1H At June 30 2021 0.8682 0.8580 2020 0.8746 0.9124 Variation +0.73% -5.97%

NOTE 5.10: FINANCIAL DEBT

On June 16, 2020, a new loan of EUR 5.5 million has been negotiated with BNP Paribas Fortis in order to partially finance the acquisition of Axon. The repayment schedule foresees a first repayment of EUR 0.6 million in the last quarter of 2020 and annual installments of EUR 1.1 million between 2021 and 2024 with a final repayment of EUR 0.6 million in 2025 when the loan will mature. On June 2021, EVS paid EUR 0.6 million interest included.

On June 29, 2020, a roll over credit line of EUR 5.0 million has been negotiated with Belfius bank in order to partially finance the acquisition of Axon. This amortizing credit line will end at the latest on 30/06/2025. As of this date, EVS has not used this credit facility.

NOTE 5.11: SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

EVS stock options have been accepted by EVS personnel under the EVS stock option plan offered to the EVS personnel in June 2021.

On 07 April 2021, the board of directors approved the launch of a new warrant plan for a maximum of 171,000 warrants for some of EVS employees. The acceptance period started on June 22, 2021 and will end August 21,2021.

The warrants accepted by the end of June 2021 has no significant impact on EVS financial statements. As such, this plan will be recognized entirely once the acceptance period ends. Additional information regarding this plan will be detailed in year end 2021 annual report.



There were no other subsequent events that may have a material impact on the balance sheet or income statement of EVS.

NOTE 5.12: RISK AND UNCERTAINTIES

Investing in the stock of EVS involves risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties relating to the remainder of the year 2021 are similar to the risks and uncertainties that have been identified by the management of the company and that are listed in the management report of the annual report (available at www.evs.com).

NOTE 5.13: RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS

During 1H 2021, the members of the executive management considered as related parties received a total amount of EUR 646.765.

