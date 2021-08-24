checkAd

DGAP-DD Zalando SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.08.2021, 06:52  |  19   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.08.2021 / 06:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: La Plata GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Schneider
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledging of 1,600,000 shares of Zalando SE for security purposes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69936  24.08.2021 



Zalando Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Börsengang Zalando
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Zalando SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 24.08.2021 / 06:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Vorläufige Zahlen erstes Halbjahr 2021; Erhöhung Prognose für das laufende ...
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Halbjahreszahlen 2021 und setzt wie geplant ...
Modern Plant Based Foods - Newsflow weckt Hoffnungen auf neue Rallye.
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS unterzeichnet Vertrag zur Übernahme des Microbial Control ...
DGAP-News: Preliminary half-year results 2021: wallstreet:online AG continues dynamic growth as planned
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility stellt hochintegrierten Mini-Baukasten für die kommende MIA vor - das 'Skateboard'
EQS-Adhoc: Landis+Gyr Signs Contract with Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger schliesst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 die strategische Transformation ab und startet ...
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:55 UhrDGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
06:55 UhrDGAP-DD: Zalando SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
06:52 UhrDGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
23.08.211.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Das würde ich jetzt damit machen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
22.08.21Zalando-Aktie: Was bezweckt die neue Lounge?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
21.08.21Zalando-Aktie: Insider nicht gerade in Kauflaune … ein Problem?!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
18.08.21Gewusst? Die Zalando-Aktie tritt schon seit 6 Monaten auf der Stelle
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
17.08.21Mit 90,5 Mio. Käufern ist Etsy hier doppelt so groß wie Zalando
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.08.21DGAP-DD: Zalando SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.08.21DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings