Leclanché Appoints Guillaume Clement as Vice President, e-Marine and Opens Office in Oslo to Meet Needs of Fast-Growing Market 24-Aug-2021

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland and OSLO, Norway, August 24, 2021 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, has appointed Guillaume Clement, a highly experienced technology business leader with experience in the maritime sector, as vice president of its e-Marine business group.

The company also announced the opening of its first office in The Nordics in recognition of the region's critical importance in the maritime industry. e-Marine is the fastest-growing part of Leclanché's e-Transport Business. In recent years, Leclanché has emerged as a critical supplier of advanced electric and hybrid-electric power systems for ferries and an assortment of other marine applications including container vessels and oil and gas platforms.

"We're pleased to welcome Guillaume to our e-Transport team and head of the e-Marine market segment, which has been exhibiting dramatic growth and increasing long-term opportunities for Leclanché," said Anil Srivastava, CEO, Leclanché. "Guillaume brings a strong background in strategy and international business development experience; and his last position was based in Oslo. These are vital pre-requisites for the business he now leads.



"The Nordic region is one of the most important global markets in the maritime industry with significant concentrations of ship builders, owners, designers and third-party influencers. As the region recovers from the current global pandemic, Guillaume and our team will serve as a local resource to current clients as well as to the design and shipbuilding community leveraging the full breadth of our battery storage technology and solutions for next-generation electric, non-polluting and sustainable vessels."