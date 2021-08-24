checkAd

Trifork Group reports revenue growth of 55% in Q2 and 46% in H1 2021, narrows full year guidance in top of range.

Company announcement no. 25 / 2021
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 24 August 2021

Trifork Group – Report of the quarter ending 30. June 2021

Second quarter 2021

  • Revenue of Trifork Group in the the second quarter of 2021 was EURm 39.9, an increase of 54.9% compared to the same period in 2020. Organic growth amounted to 24.8% and was driven by the Public sector and Fintech in both the Trifork Build and Run sub-segments, whereas inorganic growth primarily resulted from the acquisition of Nine.
  • Trifork segment adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2021 amounted to EURm 7.3 an increase of 91.8% from EURm 3.8 in Q2 2020, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4%, up from 14.8%.
  • By the end of Q2 2021, the Inspire sub-segment reached a cumulative 25 million views on the GOTO Youtube channel since inception, an increase of more than 9 million views since the end of end of June 2020. In Q2 2021, Trifork Inspire revenue decreased by 33.1% from EURm 0.6 to EURm 0.4. Trifork sub-segment Build recorded a revenue increase of 65.8% to EURm 30.6, from EURm 18.5, therereof 23.7% organic and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.9%, while the sub-segment Run recorded a revenue increase of 33.4%, entirely organic, to EURm 8.8, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.5%.
  • Trifork Group adjusted EBIT for Q2 2021 was EURm 3.9, up from EURm 1.5 reflecting a 9.9% adjusted EBIT margin.
  • Positive fair value adjustment on Trifork Labs investments amounted to EURm 1.0 in Q2 2021, compared to EURm 0.9 in Q2 2020.
  • Trifork Group Q2 2021 net income amounted to EURm 3.7, up from EURm 1.4 in Q2 2020.

First half 2021

  • First half 2021 Trifork Group revenue increased by 46.1% to EURm 79.3. Organic growth amounted to 17.7%.
  • In H1 2021, adjusted EBITDA of the Trifork segment amounted to EURm 15.0, an increase of 86.5% compared to H1 2020 and a corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.9%, up from 14.8% in H1 2020. The EBITDA was adjusted in H1 2021 by EURm 1.9 related to the IPO at Nasdaq Copenhagen in May 2021.
  • In H1 2021, Trifork Inspire revenue decreased by 45.2% from EURm 1.3 to EURm 0.7. In the same period, the Trifork sub-segment Build revenue amounted to EURm 61.2, an increase by 52.3% from EURm 40.2 and a corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.1% and the H1 sub-segment Run revenue amounted to EURm 17.3, up 36.6% from EUR 12.7m in H1 2020, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 20%.
  • The Trifork Group adjusted EBIT for H1 2021 EURm 8.3, up from EURm 3.5, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.4%.
  • Trifork Group H1 2021 net income increased to EURm 6.4 up from EURm 2.9 in H1 2020.
