Abris-backed Dentotal acquires Dentatechnica

BUCHAREST, Romania, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentotal, the leading Romanian dental distributor, backed by the Central European private equity investor Abris Capital Partners ("Abris"), has signed a binding agreement to acquire Dentatechnica, the number one dental distributor in Bulgaria. The agreement is conditional upon securing clearance from the relevant antitrust authorities.

Founded in 1991, Dentatechnica is the largest distributor of materials and digital equipment for the dental care market in Bulgaria, providing a comprehensive selection of high-quality products. The company has a strong track record for technological innovation in the Bulgarian dental market, delivering its products to more than 3,000 dental clinics and laboratories across the country.

"At Abris we remain committed to our strategy of transforming local players into regional champions, and this acquisition marks the next stage in this process for Dentotal. We look forward to supporting the group as it consolidates its position in the market further, both organically and through acquisitions, in order to become the leading platform for dental distribution in Central Europe," said Pawel Gierynski, Managing Partner at Abris Capital Partners.

Following this international merger, Abris aims to continue building Dentotal into a regional leader through organic growth and further consolidation of local markets in Romania and Bulgaria. Abris will drive the transformation of the business into a sustainable and scalable platform, creating a one-stop-shop for dental clinics and laboratories in the region. As part of the value-creation process, Abris aims to support the professionalization of the business and invest in new systems, at the same time as focusing on sustainability as part of the fund's commitment to ESG and responsible investment.

Abris acquired Dentotal in 2019 from a family of Romanian entrepreneurs, with a vision to create the clear leader in the fast-growing dental supplies market in the region. While the dental care market was affected by the pandemic, with dental clinics shutting down during the lockdown period in 2020, Dentotal has emerged as a stronger company by focusing on building its internal organization, upgrading its IT systems and investing in modern logistics and sales functions.