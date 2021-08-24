checkAd

Schindler wins Bangalore Metro project

Schindler wins Bangalore Metro project

Schindler has been selected to deliver and install 180 escalators for two new routes of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd's Phase 2 project. The project will integrate the metro network with Bangalore's other urban transport systems, and eventually will connect the city's tech hub with Bangalore International Airport.

Bangalore, India's third-largest city, is well-known as a global tech hub. The Phase 2 project, which is set to be completed by 2026, will promote public transport to Bangalore's Information Technology (IT) district and is intended to ease the city's traffic congestion. Implementation has been divided into different elevated reach extensions and underground sections.

The project for which Schindler has been selected includes 140 escalators for the extension that will serve as the new Yellow Line route connecting Bangalore with Electronic City - one of India's largest IT industrial parks. In addition, Schindler will deliver and install 40 escalators for the new Pink Line north-south route through the city. The new stations will be able to transport an addi-tional 370,000 passengers a day.

'We're proud to be supporting a project of this magnitude that is bound to improve quality of life in Bangalore. Our technology will help the people of Bangalore navigate the city's expansive public transport network in a reliable, safe, efficient, and comfortable manner,' said Jujudhan Jena, Member of Schindler's Executive Committee responsible for Asia Pacific. 'I'm honored that we will play a vital role in forming the beating heart of Bangalore's metro system.'

 

About Schindler: 
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 66,000 employees in more than 100 countries.  

More information:
Carolyn Pike | Head of Media Relations
Phone +41 41 445 32 98 | Mobile +41 79 195 27 81
carolyn.pike@schindler.com
Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 

Tel. +41 41 445 32 32
Fax +41 41 445 40 40
corporate.communications@schindler.com
www.schindler.com


