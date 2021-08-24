Schindler wins Bangalore Metro project

Bangalore, India's third-largest city, is well-known as a global tech hub. The Phase 2 project, which is set to be completed by 2026, will promote public transport to Bangalore's Information Technology (IT) district and is intended to ease the city's traffic congestion. Implementation has been divided into different elevated reach extensions and underground sections.

The project for which Schindler has been selected includes 140 escalators for the extension that will serve as the new Yellow Line route connecting Bangalore with Electronic City - one of India's largest IT industrial parks. In addition, Schindler will deliver and install 40 escalators for the new Pink Line north-south route through the city. The new stations will be able to transport an addi-tional 370,000 passengers a day.

'We're proud to be supporting a project of this magnitude that is bound to improve quality of life in Bangalore. Our technology will help the people of Bangalore navigate the city's expansive public transport network in a reliable, safe, efficient, and comfortable manner,' said Jujudhan Jena, Member of Schindler's Executive Committee responsible for Asia Pacific. 'I'm honored that we will play a vital role in forming the beating heart of Bangalore's metro system.'