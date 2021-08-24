checkAd

EQS-News BV Holding AG: Half-year results 2021

BV Holding AG: Half-year results 2021

24.08.2021 / 07:00

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURSIDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGSITRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.


PRESS RELEASE Burgdorf, August 24, 2021 - 07:00 am

BV Holding AG continues on its growth path

The consolidated half-year financial statements of BV Holding AG according to Swiss GAAP FER which essentially reflect the results of Skan Group as the only remaining valuable investment show substantial growth: order intake grew by 33% compared to the previous year period while the revenue grew by 9%. Excluding extraordinary costs, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the Skan Group amounted to CHF 15.6m compared to CHF 14.3m in the first half of the financial year 2020. The reported consolidated EBITDA of BV Holding AG, which includes the results of the Holding activities amounts to CHF 12.3m after CHF 13.8m in the prior year period. In the first half of 2021, BV Holding AG executed its planned divestment program and sold all relevant investments for a total of CHF 25.3m, with the exception of the majority stake in Skan Holding AG, which plans an Initial Public Offering (IPO) at SIX Swiss Exchange in the fourth quarter of 2021. The shares of BV Holding AG will be delisted from BX Swiss immediately before the IPO of the Skan Group at SIX Swiss Exchange.

 

Due to the change of the financial reporting standard decided by the Board of Directors of BV Holding AG in the course of the communicated change in strategy, the current financial statements as of June 30, 2021 show consolidated figures which substantially reflect the results of the Skan Group.


Business performance of Skan Group
Skan Group, which is considered a leading company in the field of isolator technology for the biopharmaceutical industry, had a successful first semester 2021. Order intake increased by +33% to CHF 156.8m compared to the first half of 2020 and is significantly above plan. The strong growth is in particular due to higher orders in the Equipment & Solutions segment for long-term, customized isolator projects for high-volume production equipment as well as from filling machines based on the closed-vial filling technology of Aseptic Technologies. The strongest order intake was recorded in the Americas closely followed by Europe. The Services & Consumables segment which consists of maintenance services for existing equipment and the consumables business also achieved robust growth.

