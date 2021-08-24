LLB Group posts record result

◆ At CHF 101.9 billion, the business volume was 9.7 percent above the previous year's level.

◆ At CHF 71.1 million (+ 18.2 %), Group net profit substantially exceeded the previous year's value.

◆ Net new money inflow amounted to CHF 2.7 billion.

◆ Loans to clients rose by 2.2 percent to CHF 13.5 billion.

◆ The tier 1 ratio remained stable at 20.8 percent.

◆ The cost/income was reduced to 65.1 percent.



"In spite of many challenges, the first half year of 2021 developed very positively for the LLB Group. We achieved a very good result. We have therefore demonstrated once again that we can continue to perform at the highest level and be counted on as a reliable partner even in very challenging times", pointed out Georg Wohlwend, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Historic milestone with business volume

In the first half year of 2021, the LLB Group expanded its business volume to over 100 billion Swiss francs - a milestone in the 160-year history of the company. Record volumes with mortgage loans and client assets under management, as well as consistently high net money inflows, together with a positive market performance contributed to this result. "This clearly shows that the quality of our services coupled with our high levels of stability and security are genuinely appreciated by our clients ", said Group CEO Gabriel Brenna in explaining the very positive development.