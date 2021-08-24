EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Arbonia with marked increase in revenue and profitability compared to previous year 24-Aug-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Revenue growth of 19.5% (organic growth of 16.5%)

EBITDA: +49% from CHF 45.3 million to CHF 67.6 million (EBITDA margin: 11.5%)

EBIT: +134.7% from CHF 14.9 million to CHF 34.9 million (EBIT margin: 5.9%)

Group result after tax: +299.7% from CHF 5.9 million to CHF 23.6 million.



Increase of the vertical value-added depth through the acquisition of Glasverarbeitungs-Gesellschaft Deggendorf mbH (GVG), a subsidiary of the SAINT-GOBAIN Group. The Glass Solutions Business Unit thus integrates the processing of its most important raw material, glass, into its own production processes.

The closing of the sale of the Windows Division to the Danish DOVISTA Group, announced on 5 January 2021, is expected in the next few days. All responsible competition authorities have now given their approval.

Arbon, 24 August 2021 - Arbonia can look back on a very successful first half-year of 2021. This was driven by the continued good building construction activity due to still favourable conditions resulting from low interest rates, a housing shortage, and European-wide subsidy programmes for energy-efficient new construction and renovation. Arbonia additionally benefits from its further strengthened competitive position as a European building components supplier. The investments made in recent years in automation, digitisation, and vertical integration created the conditions for gaining market shares in Central European sales markets and for further increasing profitability, even during the COVID-19 pandemic and the following upturn.