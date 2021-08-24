checkAd

paragon Automotive confirms robust operational performance

paragon Automotive confirms robust operational performance

24.08.2021
- Increase in Automotive business revenue by 51.3% compared to the first half of pandemic year 2020; increase by 18.3% compared to the first half of 2019

- High product demand in Sensors and Interior business units - in Digital Assistance business unit, leap in revenue of 127.9% in the first half-year

- EBITDA margin of 14.8% at upper end of expectations (prior year: 6.8%)

- Chip shortage still under control - safety stocks ensure customers can be reliably supplied

- Sale of stake in Voltabox now imminent

- Forecast for the fiscal year substantiated: revenue of around € 145 million with an EBITDA margin between 12 and 15%, free cash flow at around € 12 million

Delbrück, Germany, August 24, 2021 - Today, paragon [ISIN DE0005558696] published its half-year report as of June 30, 2021, revealing revenue growth in the Automotive business of more than 50% compared to the prior-year period. The top tier supplier to the automotive industry is benefiting from its comprehensive product and technology portfolio. The DUSTDETECT(R) particle sensor and new products in the Cockpit and Acoustics departments are enjoying sustained high demand. The accumulated revenue from the Electronics and Mechanics (paragon Automotive) operating segments comes to € 75.7 million at the end of the first half-year (prior year: € 50.0 million). With an EBITDA of € 11.2 million (prior year: € 3.4 million) in the first half of the year, the company confirms the sustained effectiveness of the measures taken to improve results.

"Our strong revenue and earnings level from the second half of the year 2020 has solidified. paragon's positioning is not just paying off temporarily," says Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO of paragon. "We adjusted to the current procurement difficulties at an early stage and deliberately increased inventories, even though this temporarily ties up more capital."

paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
