checkAd

Human Horizons and Dow to Partner on World-First Mobility and Transportation Application of Silicone Leather in HiPhi X

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 07:14  |  38   |   |   

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Horizons, the leading new mobility and intelligent technology company, has unveiled their latest innovation in partnership with internationally renowned materials science company Dow Inc. to be used in the world's first evolvable super SUV, HiPhi X. Through the collaboration of the two companies, an innovative silicone leather has been developed for the tough automotive interior environment and will be used to upholster the seats on the HiPhi X, providing customers with a more comfortable and environment-friendly experience.

The safer materials used have no odor and low volatile organic compounds (VOC) will guard consumers’ health and contribute to sustainability. This revolutionary silicone leather product is capable of uses in fields with more stringent material requirements such as automotive, yachts, aviation, medical science, furnishing and children’s room.

As a global leader in silicone leather technology, Dow has found after years of exploration and research that the unique molecular structure of silicone matches the consumer demands for leather in terms of softness, moisture permeability, stability and environmental friendliness. Based on the sophisticated understanding of the silicone technology and in-depth research into the leather market, Dow has decided to develop a revolutionary new synthetic leather product utilizing an innovative liquid silicone rubber technology.

Dow applies advanced liquid silicone rubber technology to provide unique features of stain resistance, soft touch feeling and strong weatherability. The safer materials used have no odor and low volatile organic compounds (VOC) will guard consumers' health and contribute to sustainability. This revolutionary silicone leather product is capable of uses in fields with more stringent material requirements such as automotive, yachts, aviation, medical science, furnishing and children's room.

Combining the latest in technical innovation with all the trimmings of a luxury vehicle, the HiPhi X blurs the line between technology and luxury to create a new segment of cars, TECHLUXE. This theme is embodied in the new silicone leather interior, which is both technically advanced and yet looks and feels like the lavish interior of a luxury vehicle.

Regarding the joint partnership, Human Horizons founder and CEO Ding Lei said, "We realize that electrification alone is not enough; sustainability is at the core of our business and drives our approach. Our commitment is to re-think sustainability, and to incorporate technology-driven and cruelty-free materials to produce better vehicles to better serve customers holistically. Future success depends on a commitment to sustaining the environment, our users and our communities. The partnership with Dow is based on this concept of innovation, and as a result, we will continue to collaborate on meaningful, technologically advanced developments to refine a new luxury that is sustainable."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Human Horizons and Dow to Partner on World-First Mobility and Transportation Application of Silicone Leather in HiPhi X SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Human Horizons, the leading new mobility and intelligent technology company, has unveiled their latest innovation in partnership with internationally renowned materials science company Dow Inc. to be used in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market to Reach $26.54 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Lightpoint Medical and Telix Pharmaceuticals Announce Strategic Collaboration Agreement
Valmet to deliver key pulp technology to Nine Dragons' new Beihai mill in China
Hyundai Mobis to introduce electromobility and AI-included concept car at IAA Mobility 2021
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Construction Glass Sales are increasing at 7% CAGR amid Rising Focus on Sustainable Living: Fact.MR
Photocure to Participate in Nordea's Annual Small & Mid Cap Days 2021 Investor Conference
Titel
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Perkbox reimagines global reward and benefits for the post-pandemic world
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Third-Party Cookies Are Toast, First-Party Data in Demand as Consumers Clamor for Privacy
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...