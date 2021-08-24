Human Horizons and Dow to Partner on World-First Mobility and Transportation Application of Silicone Leather in HiPhi X
SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Horizons, the leading new mobility and intelligent technology company, has unveiled their latest innovation in partnership with internationally renowned materials science company Dow Inc. to be used in the world's first evolvable super SUV, HiPhi X. Through the collaboration of the two companies, an innovative silicone leather has been developed for the tough automotive interior environment and will be used to upholster the seats on the HiPhi X, providing customers with a more comfortable and environment-friendly experience.
As a global leader in silicone leather technology, Dow has found after years of exploration and research that the unique molecular structure of silicone matches the consumer demands for leather in terms of softness, moisture permeability, stability and environmental friendliness. Based on the sophisticated understanding of the silicone technology and in-depth research into the leather market, Dow has decided to develop a revolutionary new synthetic leather product utilizing an innovative liquid silicone rubber technology.
Dow applies advanced liquid silicone rubber technology to provide unique features of stain resistance, soft touch feeling and strong weatherability. The safer materials used have no odor and low volatile organic compounds (VOC) will guard consumers' health and contribute to sustainability. This revolutionary silicone leather product is capable of uses in fields with more stringent material requirements such as automotive, yachts, aviation, medical science, furnishing and children's room.
Regarding the joint partnership, Human Horizons founder and CEO Ding Lei said, "We realize that electrification alone is not enough; sustainability is at the core of our business and drives our approach. Our commitment is to re-think sustainability, and to incorporate technology-driven and cruelty-free materials to produce better vehicles to better serve customers holistically. Future success depends on a commitment to sustaining the environment, our users and our communities. The partnership with Dow is based on this concept of innovation, and as a result, we will continue to collaborate on meaningful, technologically advanced developments to refine a new luxury that is sustainable."
