Human Horizons and Dow to Partner on World-First Mobility and Transportation Application of Silicone Leather in HiPhi X

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Horizons, the leading new mobility and intelligent technology company, has unveiled their latest innovation in partnership with internationally renowned materials science company Dow Inc. to be used in the world's first evolvable super SUV, HiPhi X. Through the collaboration of the two companies, an innovative silicone leather has been developed for the tough automotive interior environment and will be used to upholster the seats on the HiPhi X, providing customers with a more comfortable and environment-friendly experience.

As a global leader in silicone leather technology, Dow has found after years of exploration and research that the unique molecular structure of silicone matches the consumer demands for leather in terms of softness, moisture permeability, stability and environmental friendliness. Based on the sophisticated understanding of the silicone technology and in-depth research into the leather market, Dow has decided to develop a revolutionary new synthetic leather product utilizing an innovative liquid silicone rubber technology.