checkAd

DGAP-News Gesco AG: Strong growth in the second quarter - guidance raised

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.08.2021, 07:15  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-News: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Gesco AG: Strong growth in the second quarter - guidance raised

24.08.2021 / 07:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Strong growth in the second quarter - guidance raised

- Continued high demand

- Incoming orders and sales up significantly

- Marked earnings effects from OPEX projects

- Outlook for the full year raised

Wuppertal, 24 August 2021 - GESCO AG, an industrial group made up of market and technology leading SMEs listed in the Prime Standard, recorded positive performance over the first six months of financial year 2021 and has adjusted its outlook for the year as a whole.

The high level of revived demand seen in the first quarter of 2021 continued in the second quarter of 2021 for the companies of GESCO Group. Besides business with stainless steel products, strip steel and stainless steel, as well as business involving paper sticks in the confectionery and hygiene industries, contributed to the positive trend. Overall, all three segments report positive and considerably improved figures for the reporting period on all fronts, with the Healthcare and Infrastructure Technology segment even outperforming the good results seen in the previous year. The substantial increases in efficiency resulting from the OPEX projects and positive effects from material price developments also led to favourable progress with regard to EBIT. UMT Group, which was successfully acquired in June 2021, did not yet have a material impact on sales and earnings in the first half of 2021 due to the short time frame between acquisition and reporting.

In the second quarter of 2021, incoming orders were once again slightly higher than in the first quarter of 2021. As a result, incoming orders for GESCO Group stood at € 274.5 million in the first half of 2021, 35.7% higher than the previous year's figure (H1 2020 continued, abbreviated in the following as "H1 2020-c": € 202.3 million). At € 228.1 million, Group sales exceeded the level of the previous year's reporting period by 19.9% (H1 2020-c: € 190.3 million). The second quarter, in particular, contributed to this development with its sales growth of 30.7% following growth of 10.5% in Q1 2021. As at the reporting date, the Group's order backlog stood at € 199.5 million as compared to € 139.5 million in H1 2020-c.

Seite 1 von 5
GESCO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Gesco die Mittelstandsperle
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Gesco AG: Strong growth in the second quarter - guidance raised DGAP-News: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report Gesco AG: Strong growth in the second quarter - guidance raised 24.08.2021 / 07:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Strong growth in the second quarter - …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Vorläufige Zahlen erstes Halbjahr 2021; Erhöhung Prognose für das laufende ...
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Halbjahreszahlen 2021 und setzt wie geplant ...
Modern Plant Based Foods - Newsflow weckt Hoffnungen auf neue Rallye.
DGAP-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS unterzeichnet Vertrag zur Übernahme des Microbial Control ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Preliminary half-year results 2021: wallstreet:online AG continues dynamic growth as planned
DGAP-News: SphingoTec Appoints Dr. Gerald Möller as Chairman of the Advisory Board
DGAP-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS signs contract to acquire Microbial Control business of IFF
EQS-Adhoc: Landis+Gyr Signs Contract with Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger schliesst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 die strategische Transformation ab und startet ...
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:15 UhrDGAP-News: Gesco AG: Starkes Wachstum im zweiten Quartal - Prognose angehoben
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Gesco AG: GESCO raises sales and earnings forecast for financial year 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Gesco AG: GESCO erhöht Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs