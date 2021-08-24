Gesco AG: Strong growth in the second quarter - guidance raised

- Continued high demand

- Incoming orders and sales up significantly

- Marked earnings effects from OPEX projects

- Outlook for the full year raised

Wuppertal, 24 August 2021 - GESCO AG, an industrial group made up of market and technology leading SMEs listed in the Prime Standard, recorded positive performance over the first six months of financial year 2021 and has adjusted its outlook for the year as a whole.

The high level of revived demand seen in the first quarter of 2021 continued in the second quarter of 2021 for the companies of GESCO Group. Besides business with stainless steel products, strip steel and stainless steel, as well as business involving paper sticks in the confectionery and hygiene industries, contributed to the positive trend. Overall, all three segments report positive and considerably improved figures for the reporting period on all fronts, with the Healthcare and Infrastructure Technology segment even outperforming the good results seen in the previous year. The substantial increases in efficiency resulting from the OPEX projects and positive effects from material price developments also led to favourable progress with regard to EBIT. UMT Group, which was successfully acquired in June 2021, did not yet have a material impact on sales and earnings in the first half of 2021 due to the short time frame between acquisition and reporting.

In the second quarter of 2021, incoming orders were once again slightly higher than in the first quarter of 2021. As a result, incoming orders for GESCO Group stood at € 274.5 million in the first half of 2021, 35.7% higher than the previous year's figure (H1 2020 continued, abbreviated in the following as "H1 2020-c": € 202.3 million). At € 228.1 million, Group sales exceeded the level of the previous year's reporting period by 19.9% (H1 2020-c: € 190.3 million). The second quarter, in particular, contributed to this development with its sales growth of 30.7% following growth of 10.5% in Q1 2021. As at the reporting date, the Group's order backlog stood at € 199.5 million as compared to € 139.5 million in H1 2020-c.