Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Phase III BELINDA study did not meet primary endpoint of event-free survival for patients with aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma who had primary refractory disease or who relapsed within 12 months of first-line treatment

Novartis CAR-T innovation continues to accelerate development of next-generation platform with improved CAR-T cellular characteristics, high speed, lower cost of goods sold (COGS) and advancement of clinical research into new indications and targets; early clinical data anticipated at upcoming medical meeting

In its approved indications, Kymriah is an efficacious treatment offering potential for durable responses and a favorable safety profile based on clinical and real-world experience in more than 5,300 patients to date

Kymriah demonstrated strong response rates and a remarkable safety profile in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, with regulatory filings on track for second half of 2021

Basel, August 24, 2021 — Novartis today announced an update on the Phase III BELINDA study investigating Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) in aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) after relapse or lack of response to first-line treatment. The BELINDA study did not meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival compared to treatment with the standard-of-care (SOC). SOC was salvage chemotherapy followed in responding patients by high-dose chemotherapy and stem cell transplant. The safety profile was consistent with the established safety profile of Kymriah. Novartis will complete a full evaluation of the BELINDA data and work with investigators on the future presentation of the results.

“Patients with aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma who are refractory to first-line treatment are vulnerable and we are disappointed that the BELINDA study did not meet its primary endpoint in this setting,” said Jeff Legos, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Oncology & Hematology Development. “Kymriah continues to demonstrate durable responses for patients with certain advanced blood cancers in the third-line setting. We remain committed to accelerating development of Kymriah and our next-generation CAR-Ts and anticipate sharing early clinical results for these therapies at an upcoming medical meeting.”