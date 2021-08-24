checkAd

Regarding acquisition (purchasing) of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” own shares

﻿ AB “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS” (legal address: Sedos Str. 35, Telšiai, entity identification number 180240752, hereinafter referred to as the Company) hereby informs that considering the decision of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” General Meeting of Shareholders of 02 April 2021 “Regarding acquisition of own shares”, following the decision of the Board of the Company, it was decided to purchase ordinary registered shares of AB “Žemaitijos pienas”, nominal value of one share is EUR 0.29, through AB “Nasdaq Vilnius” Stock Exchange official market. Conditions for acquisition (purchasing) of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” shares: Acquisition of shares starts – 25 August 2021 (inclusive); Acquisition of shares finishes – 31  August 2021 (inclusive); Maximum number of shares to be acquired – 1 801 173  pieces; Total maximum price of shares to be acquired – 3 152 053  Euros; Price of acquisition of shares – 1.75 Euro per one share;  If share supply exceeds the number of shares acquired, the number of shares to be sold shall be reduced proportionally for each seller of shares. Lawyer G. Keliauskas  + 370 687 18399, g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt






