checkAd

Flytxt Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Telcos' Marketing Agility with Its AI/ML Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 07:30  |  19   |   |   

Flytxt's AI solutions aid rapid decision making and contextualize interactions to help telcos take customer engagement to the next level

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flytxt with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for its artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom marketing. As the telecommunications industry transitioned from rule-based to augmented/autonomous marketing, Flytxt adapted its technology using AI, data analytics, and machine learning (ML) to enable hyper-personalization at scale.

"Flytxt's uniquely differentiated software applications and best practices help telco marketers with data-driven decisions that maximize customer lifetime value," said Hemangi Patel, Senior Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Its AI/ML applications handle decisions and actions dynamically and contextually, rapidly analyzing high data volumes to arrive at the best opportunities to uplift customer value. Flytxt's out-of-the-box solutions are easy to deploy and maintain without burdening in-house data engineers and scientists."

Flytxt's proprietary CVM technology (data model, embedded analytics, explainable AI, and privacy preservation) is offered through a broad set of solutions used by more than 70 telcos globally. The company helps enterprises to deliver comprehensive data-driven digital experiences via its omnichannel CVM solution packaging AI, analytics, and marketing automation. CVM-in-a-box is a tightly packaged solution for smaller enterprises and business units to benefit from AI-driven marketing rapidly. The CVM accelerator solutions provide AI and analytics purpose-built to augment enterprises' existing customer engagement systems and achieve the desired CVM goals faster.

"Flytxt's autonomous and explainable AI applications drive marketing optimization at scale. These applications ensure that enterprises will never miss any opportunity to maximize customer value across numerous micro-moments and contexts," noted Ruman Ahmed, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Its AI/ML solutions deliver the right set of decisioning variables and logic to meet changing market dynamics in different markets. With its continued AI/ML innovation and proven results in various use cases across multiple markets, Flytxt emerges as the AI and analytics partner of choice for telcos to drive customer lifetime value."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration. The Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh
P: +91-20 6718 9725
E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Flytxt

Flytxt is a Dutch company and a pioneer in marketing automation and AI technology; specializing in offering Customer Life-Time Value (CLTV) management solutions for subscription and usage businesses such as Telecom, Banking, Utilities, (online) Media & Entertainment, and Travel. Our solutions are used by more than 100 enterprises including 70 leading Telecom operators across the world to increase customer lifetime value through increased upsell, cross sell, and retention.

Contact:
Pravin Vijay
P: +91-9745961333
E: Pravin.vijay@flytxt.com

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flytxt Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Telcos' Marketing Agility with Its AI/ML Applications Flytxt's AI solutions aid rapid decision making and contextualize interactions to help telcos take customer engagement to the next level LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flytxt with the 2021 Global Company of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market to Reach $26.54 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Valmet to deliver key pulp technology to Nine Dragons' new Beihai mill in China
Hyundai Mobis to introduce electromobility and AI-included concept car at IAA Mobility 2021
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Construction Glass Sales are increasing at 7% CAGR amid Rising Focus on Sustainable Living: Fact.MR
Photocure to Participate in Nordea's Annual Small & Mid Cap Days 2021 Investor Conference
Automotive Thermal Systems Market worth $49.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Perkbox reimagines global reward and benefits for the post-pandemic world
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Third-Party Cookies Are Toast, First-Party Data in Demand as Consumers Clamor for Privacy
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Surgical Robots Market Size Worth $14.0 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 21.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...