DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Report CTS EVENTIM joins the road to recovery in the second quarter of 2021 24.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sharp rise in revenue in second quarter compared with prior-year quarter

Significant pick-up in ticket sales since the spring

Projects for the future in Asia and Milan

New technology for checking health certificates at events

CEO Schulenberg: "CTS EVENTIM is optimally positioned for the return of live entertainment"

Munich, August 24, 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, joined the road to recovery in the second quarter of 2021. In the period April to June, revenue was up sharply compared with the prior-year period, primarily thanks to a pick-up in ticket sales following the slump caused by the coronavirus crisis. Moreover, the Group has used the pandemic as a time for strengthening its business, especially at international level. "CTS EVENTIM is optimally positioned for the return of live entertainment," emphasised CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg when the results for the first six months of 2021 were presented.

Although consolidated revenue fell by 67.1 percent year on year to €65.3 million in the period January to June 2021 (previous year: €198.5 million), normalised EBITDA amounted to €79.4 million (previous year: loss of €2.7 million). In the second quarter of 2021, however, revenue was up by 228.1 percent to €45.7 million (previous year: €13.9 million). Normalised EBITDA for the second quarter was €99.1 million (previous year: loss of €16.2 million), with the German November and December Assistance under the economic aid programme in connection with coronavirus boosting earnings by around €102 million.