DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results Dermapharm Holding SE: Adjusted EBITDA up almost 50% in H1 2021 24.08.2021 / 07:30

- Consolidated revenue up 13% to EUR 428 million

- Adjusted consolidated EBITDA rises 49% to EUR 137 million

- Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin improves to 32.0%

- Sustained high demand for products to strengthen the immune system

- Board of Management confirms outlook for 2021 overall



Grünwald, 24 August 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals, today published its unaudited preliminary consolidated figures (IFRS) for the first half of 2021. In the first six months of financial year 2021, the Company lifted its revenue by 13% to EUR 428 million (prior-year period: EUR 378 million). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also rose, climbing by an extraordinary 49% to EUR 137 million (prior-year period: EUR 92 million). This translates into a year-on-year improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin by 7.8 percentage points to 32.0%. Unadjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 135 million (prior-year period: EUR 86 million) and the unadjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 31.5% (prior-year period: 22.7%).

Dermapharm successfully maintained its growth trend as planned in the first six months of financial year 2021. "The first half of 2021 was a great success for us as a Group. This was due in large part to the continued high demand for products that strengthen the immune system, primarily our vitamin D compound Dekristol(R), and the revenue and earnings contributions from the allergies specialist Allergopharma. The systematic implementation of our corporate strategy bolstered organic growth, as did the vaccine production in cooperation with BioNTech. By acquiring the equity investment in July 2021 in CORAT Therapeutics, which develops antibody drugs for hospitalised patients with moderate to severe cases of COVID-19, we are investing in state-of-the-art therapies to help contain the pandemic and secure access to key technologies for pharmaceuticals research," said Dr Hans-Georg Feldmeier, Chairman of the Board of Management of Dermapharm Holding SE.