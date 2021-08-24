DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Presents Strong Quarter Results with Significant Improvement of all Key Figures

Pliezhausen, August 24, 2021. DATAGROUP has again improved the performance in the third quarter. Revenue was up 26.6 % to EUR 119.3m. Total revenue reached EUR 330.8m in the nine-month period, corresponding to an increase of 25.2 % yoy. EBITDA was up disproportionately from EUR 1.9m in Q3 2019/2020 to EUR 16.7m (+787.1 %) with Q3 2019/2020 being adversely affected by special effects. This corresponds to an increase of EUR 25.5m to EUR 47.0m (+84.1%). The other earnings figures have also soared significantly. The equity ratio has improved despite an acquisition-related increase in the balance sheet total. The proportion of service revenue remains on a very high level.



REVENUE DEVELOPMENT

Q3 revenue has again grown significantly by 26.6 % to EUR 119.3m (PY: EUR 94.2m). When compared to the nine-month figures of FY 2019/2020 (01.10.2019 - 30.06.2020), DATAGROUP recorded revenue growth of 25.2 % from EUR 264.2m to EUR 330.8m in the current fiscal year. This increase was mainly driven by the first-time consolidations of URANO Informationssysteme GmbH ("URANO") and dna Gesellschaft für IT Services GmbH ("dna"), which were consolidated on May 1, 2021. Since the start of the fiscal year, DATAGROUP has achieved organic growth of 9.6 %, which was mainly driven by the thriving business of the fully integrated DATAGROUP entities. Organic growth was also supported by new business, which is in full production mode by now. Further, additional business was generated by upselling into a couple of customer situations. The proportion of service revenue remains on a very high level of 82.7 %.