checkAd

DGAP-News DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Presents Strong Quarter Results with Significant Improvement of all Key Figures

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.08.2021, 07:30  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Presents Strong Quarter Results with Significant Improvement of all Key Figures

24.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATAGROUP Presents Strong Quarter Results with Significant Improvement of all Key Figures
 

Pliezhausen, August 24, 2021. DATAGROUP has again improved the performance in the third quarter. Revenue was up 26.6 % to EUR 119.3m. Total revenue reached EUR 330.8m in the nine-month period, corresponding to an increase of 25.2 % yoy. EBITDA was up disproportionately from EUR 1.9m in Q3 2019/2020 to EUR 16.7m (+787.1 %) with Q3 2019/2020 being adversely affected by special effects. This corresponds to an increase of EUR 25.5m to EUR 47.0m (+84.1%). The other earnings figures have also soared significantly. The equity ratio has improved despite an acquisition-related increase in the balance sheet total. The proportion of service revenue remains on a very high level.


REVENUE DEVELOPMENT

Q3 revenue has again grown significantly by 26.6 % to EUR 119.3m (PY: EUR 94.2m). When compared to the nine-month figures of FY 2019/2020 (01.10.2019 - 30.06.2020), DATAGROUP recorded revenue growth of 25.2 % from EUR 264.2m to EUR 330.8m in the current fiscal year. This increase was mainly driven by the first-time consolidations of URANO Informationssysteme GmbH ("URANO") and dna Gesellschaft für IT Services GmbH ("dna"), which were consolidated on May 1, 2021. Since the start of the fiscal year, DATAGROUP has achieved organic growth of 9.6 %, which was mainly driven by the thriving business of the fully integrated DATAGROUP entities. Organic growth was also supported by new business, which is in full production mode by now. Further, additional business was generated by upselling into a couple of customer situations. The proportion of service revenue remains on a very high level of 82.7 %.

Seite 1 von 5
DATAGROUP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Presents Strong Quarter Results with Significant Improvement of all Key Figures DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Presents Strong Quarter Results with Significant Improvement of all Key Figures 24.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Vorläufige Zahlen erstes Halbjahr 2021; Erhöhung Prognose für das laufende ...
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Halbjahreszahlen 2021 und setzt wie geplant ...
Modern Plant Based Foods - Newsflow weckt Hoffnungen auf neue Rallye.
DGAP-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS unterzeichnet Vertrag zur Übernahme des Microbial Control ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Preliminary half-year results 2021: wallstreet:online AG continues dynamic growth as planned
DGAP-News: SphingoTec Appoints Dr. Gerald Möller as Chairman of the Advisory Board
DGAP-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS signs contract to acquire Microbial Control business of IFF
EQS-Adhoc: Landis+Gyr Signs Contract with Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger schliesst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 die strategische Transformation ab und startet ...
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP präsentiert starke Quartalszahlen mit signifikanter Steigerung aller wesentlichen Kennzahlen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.212 spannende Nebenwerte, bei denen du jetzt schneller sein kannst als Big Money
The Motley Fool | Kommentare