The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 23 Aug 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.3652 £ 23.7551 Estimated MTD return 0.58 % 0.61 % Estimated YTD return 5.51 % 4.33 % Estimated ITD return 173.65 % 137.55 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.50 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -21.43 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -24.23 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A