CTS Eventim Normalized EBITDA Rebounds as Revenue Beats Estimates

Autor: PLX AI
24.08.2021, 07:40  |  18   |   |   

(PLX AI) – CTS Eventim H1 revenue EUR 65.3 million vs. estimate EUR 60 millionH1 normalized EBITDA EUR 79.4 million vs. loss of EUR 2.7 million last yearSees significant pick-up in ticket sales since the springDoesn't give outlook for the rest of …

  • (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim H1 revenue EUR 65.3 million vs. estimate EUR 60 million
  • H1 normalized EBITDA EUR 79.4 million vs. loss of EUR 2.7 million last year
  • Sees significant pick-up in ticket sales since the spring
  • Doesn't give outlook for the rest of the year
