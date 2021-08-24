CTS Eventim Normalized EBITDA Rebounds as Revenue Beats Estimates
(PLX AI) – CTS Eventim H1 revenue EUR 65.3 million vs. estimate EUR 60 millionH1 normalized EBITDA EUR 79.4 million vs. loss of EUR 2.7 million last yearSees significant pick-up in ticket sales since the springDoesn't give outlook for the rest of …
- (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim H1 revenue EUR 65.3 million vs. estimate EUR 60 million
- H1 normalized EBITDA EUR 79.4 million vs. loss of EUR 2.7 million last year
- Sees significant pick-up in ticket sales since the spring
- Doesn't give outlook for the rest of the year
