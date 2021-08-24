Dividend information

BW Offshore Limited provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q2 2021.

Reference is made to the Q2 2021 Presentation released 24 August 2021.

Date of approval: 24 August 2021

Last day inclusive: 30 August 2021

Ex-date: 31 August 2021

Record date: 1 September 2021

Dividend payment date to shareholders: 9 September 2021

