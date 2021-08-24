checkAd

BW Offshore Dividend information

Dividend information

Reference is made to the Q2 2021 Presentation released 24 August 2021.

BW Offshore Limited provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q2 2021.

Dividend amount: USD 0.035 per share
Declared currency: USD

Date of approval: 24 August 2021
Last day inclusive: 30 August 2021
Ex-date: 31 August 2021
Record date: 1 September 2021
Dividend payment date to shareholders: 9 September 2021

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 14 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 





