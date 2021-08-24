checkAd

DGAP-News Voltabox expects timely divestment of US business and entry of new shareholders

Voltabox expects timely divestment of US business and entry of new shareholders

Voltabox expects timely divestment of US business and entry of new shareholders

- Sale of US subsidiary close to completion

- Short-term entry of new shareholders expected after announcement by paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

- Group revenue market-driven down to € 3.4 million (prior year: € 9.5 million)

- EBITDA margin at -55.4% (prior year: -112.7%) - Free cash flow at € -0.8 million (prior year: € 9.3 million) in line with expectations

- Forecast still valid - increasing recovery of business in individual focus markets promises sufficient revenue potential in the second half of the year

Delbrück, August 24, 2021 - Voltabox AG [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] today presented its half-year report and announced the timely completion of the sale of its US business. According to the progress of the negotiations of the current majority shareholder paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA on the sale of the Voltabox shares, the Voltabox Management Board now assumes that the entry of new shareholders is imminent.

By selling its entire US business, Voltabox is about to take an important step in the final phase of its reorganization. The divestment is taking place as part of an asset deal to a strategic US investor after the original plan of an MBO did not materialize. A corresponding draft agreement has been submitted and is currently being finalized by the parties. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in September. By realizing the deal, a major cause for a considerable burden on earnings and cash flow in the past will be eliminated in the long term. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price for the transaction confidential.

