PANTALEON Films and The Stone Quarry production ARMY OF THIEVES by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer launches worldwide on Netflix on October 29

PANTALEON Films and The Stone Quarry production ARMY OF THIEVES by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer launches worldwide on Netflix on October 29

- ARMY OF THIEVES is the prequel to the Netflix success film ARMY OF THE DEAD of Hollywood producer and director Zack Snyder

- Matthias Schweighöfer produces, directs and takes the lead role

- Music legend Hans Zimmer creates the soundtrack together with co-composer Steve Mazarro

Munich, August 24, 2021. PANTALEON Films, a fully owned film production subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), and Zack Snyder's production company The Stone Quarry Production present: ARMY OF THIEVES. Co-produced exclusively for Netflix, the spin-off from Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD universe will be available worldwide on the streaming service from October 29, 2021. Matthias Schweighöfer takes the lead role of safecracker Ludwig Dieter and directed the film.

ARMY OF THE DEAD already achieved records on Netflix: after just one week, the film had reached more than 72 million households worldwide, making it one of the ten most-watched Netflix films ever. The trailer for ARMY OF THIEVES, released at the end of July, expands the universe and already has more than 2.3 million clicks and around 75,000 likes on the Netflix YouTube channel.

ARMY OF THIEVES is a prequel to the zombie heist movie ARMY OF THE DEAD. Small-town banker Ludwig Dieter is recruited by a mysterious woman to crack safes in a legendary heist across Europe.

Besides Matthias Schweighöfer, the top-class cast includes Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Ruby O. Fee (Polar), Stuart Martin (Jamestown), and Guz Khan (Curfew). Producers are The Stone Quarry (Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller) and PANTALEON Films (Matthias Schweighöfer, Dan Maag). The story idea is from Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten, who also wrote the screenplay for ARMY OF THIEVES. Composer legend Hans Zimmer (The Dark Knight, Inception, Gladiator) and co-composer Steve Mazarro (Boss Baby, The Rhythm Section) designed the soundtrack.