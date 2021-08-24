Nordson Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire NDC Technologies, Expanding Its Test and Inspection Capabilities

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the NDC Technologies business, a leading global provider of precision measurement solutions for in-line manufacturing process control, from Spectris plc (SXS: LSE). The acquisition expands Nordson’s test and inspection platform into new end markets and adjacent technologies. The all-cash transaction, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, is valued at $180 million.

“We are excited to welcome NDC Technologies’ nearly 300 employees into the Nordson family. They will bring exciting new capabilities and expertise to our test and inspection platform,” said Jeffrey Pembroke, executive vice president, Nordson Advanced Technology Solutions. “NDC’s customer-centric business model, differentiated technology and end markets make it a very Nordson-like business. This acquisition is further progress on our Nordson Ascend Strategy to achieve top-tier growth with leading margins and returns. We look forward to applying the NBS Next growth framework and investing in NDC’s greatest opportunities for profitable growth.”