Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 40 964 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 298 424 to 3 257 460 (of a total of 60 441 991 shares or 5.39 %).

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€)
13 August 2021 10 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600
16 August 2021 144 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 39.426
16 August 2021 10 000 Exercise stock options SOP2 28.335
17 August 2021 7 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 26.055
17 August 2021 9 320 Exercise stock options SOP2 28.335
19 August 2021 4 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 21.450


 

