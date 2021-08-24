Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 24.08.2021, 08:00 | 20 | 0 |
Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 40 964 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 298 424 to
3 257 460 (of a total of 60 441 991 shares or 5.39 %).
|Date
|Number of shares
|Purpose
|Price (€)
|13 August 2021
|10 000
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
|16 August 2021
|144
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|39.426
|16 August 2021
|10 000
|Exercise stock options SOP2
|28.335
|17 August 2021
|7 500
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|26.055
|17 August 2021
|9 320
|Exercise stock options SOP2
|28.335
|19 August 2021
|4 000
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|21.450
Attachment
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0