Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations





NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 40 964 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 298 424 to 3 257 460 (of a total of 60 441 991 shares or 5.39 %).

