Better Collective Q2 Revenue Tops Expectations; Low Sports Win Margin in July (PLX AI) – Better Collective Q2 organic growth 47%.Q2 revenue EUR 40 million vs. estimate EUR 39 millionQ2 Group EBITDA before special items increased 90% to EUR 12.7 millionEBITDA margin before special items was 32% July revenue reached EUR 12.4 …



