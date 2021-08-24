checkAd

Better Collective Q2 Revenue Tops Expectations; Low Sports Win Margin in July

Autor: PLX AI
24.08.2021, 08:03  |  35   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Better Collective Q2 organic growth 47%.Q2 revenue EUR 40 million vs. estimate EUR 39 millionQ2 Group EBITDA before special items increased 90% to EUR 12.7 millionEBITDA margin before special items was 32% July revenue reached EUR 12.4 million, more than double of July 2020, with an organic growth of 13%

  • (PLX AI) – Better Collective Q2 organic growth 47%.
  • Q2 revenue EUR 40 million vs. estimate EUR 39 million
  • Q2 Group EBITDA before special items increased 90% to EUR 12.7 million
  • EBITDA margin before special items was 32%
  • July revenue reached EUR 12.4 million, more than double of July 2020, with an organic growth of 13%
  • July 2021 revenue was negatively impacted by an extraordinarily low sports win margin, especially in connection with the finalization of EURO2020
  • Says this should be seen in the light of a comparison month of July 2020, which was positively impacted by the rescheduling of sports events due to COVID-19 and an above average sports win margin


