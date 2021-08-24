checkAd

artnet AG: Artnet Auctions announces major NFT and 20th Century Fine Art sales for fall season

24.08.2021

24.08.2021 / 08:30
Artnet Auctions announces major NFT and 20th Century Fine Art sales for fall season

- 23% revenue increase for artnet Auctions in first six months 2021

- NFT sale with exciting selection of artists to be offered during fall season

- Andreas Gursky and Irving Penn among star lots for fall auctions

- Second edition of successful Africa Present sale planned

Berlin/New York, August 24, 2021-Artnet Auctions fee-based revenue increased significantly by 23% to 3.0 million USD in the first six months of 2021, as compared to 2020 (2,423k USD). Following continued record success in the first half of the year, Artnet Auctions today announces several key initiatives and sales in advance of the Fall 2021 season. Artnet is excited to offer Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) as part of artnet Auctions fall season sales. "Bridging the gap between the traditional art business and the crypto world, we will be offering a diverse selection of NFT artists this fall," said Jacob Pabst, Artnet CEO.

True to the business' long held belief in ensuring ample opportunity for transaction and liquidity in the art market at all times, Artnet Auctions is offering a sale of Robert Indiana's iconic and rare to market LOVE this August. With an estimate of 250,000 USD to 350,000 USD the all red sculpture from a series of eight will be live for bidding through August 25th - a time that has historically been quiet in the market for works of this caliber. The LOVE sale closes alongside 21st Century Prints, a sale featuring new and old works by widely renowned artists and printer-publishers, such as Banksy, Damien Hirst, and Nicolas Party.

