Golding opens Swiss office and appoints Beat Frühauf as Head of Switzerland

Swiss subsidiary is headquartered in Zurich

Beat Frühauf will be advising professional investors in the Swiss market

Munich, 24 August 2021 - Golding Capital Partners GmbH, one of Europe's leading independent asset managers for alternative investments, is expanding into Switzerland. Beat Frühauf has been in charge of the new Zurich office since the beginning of August and in his position as Managing Director, Head of Switzerland, is responsible for advising professional investors. Golding Capital Partners is one of the leading providers of non-listed investments for professional investors in Germany with more than €11 billion in assets under management and over twenty years' experience of the market and focuses on private debt, infrastructure and private equity. It is also currently setting-up its own impact investing division. Professional investors in Switzerland can now benefit from its proven expertise in private investment markets via the new Zurich office. Attractive returns and broad diversification mean that private markets are becoming increasingly popular in Switzerland too.

"We are scaling up our existing presence in Switzerland by opening our own office in Zurich to meet the tremendous demand, particularly for infrastructure and private debt. Many local investors want to increase their allocation to infrastructure assets and diversify even further, especially as a result of the changes to the BVV2 regulation for company pensions. That also applies explicitly at the fund management level. We aim to make our long-standing track record in alternatives available to as many professional investors as possible. The Swiss market is of great strategic importance for us", says Jeremy Golding, Founder and Managing Partner of Golding Capital Partners GmbH.