SpareBank 1 SMN Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificates Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.08.2021, 08:30 | 13 | 0 | 0 24.08.2021, 08:30 | The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 18 and 19 August 2021 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 127.27 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount. After allocation the bank owns 606 equity certificates. Trondheim, 23 August 2021



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



