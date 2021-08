BW Offshore Seen Falling 5% After Earnings Miss: Traders Autor: PLX AI | 24.08.2021, 08:28 | 28 | 0 | 0 24.08.2021, 08:28 | (PLX AI) – BW Offshore may fall as much as 5% at the open after second quarter earnings missed expectations, traders said. Q2 EBITDA of $91 million was 20% below consensus of $115 millionLayup costs for certain ships affected the resultThe dividend … (PLX AI) – BW Offshore may fall as much as 5% at the open after second quarter earnings missed expectations, traders said. Q2 EBITDA of $91 million was 20% below consensus of $115 millionLayup costs for certain ships affected the resultThe dividend … (PLX AI) – BW Offshore may fall as much as 5% at the open after second quarter earnings missed expectations, traders said.

Q2 EBITDA of $91 million was 20% below consensus of $115 million

Layup costs for certain ships affected the result

The dividend of USD 0.035 per share was in line with expectations



