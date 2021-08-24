BW Offshore Seen Falling 5% After Earnings Miss: Traders
- (PLX AI) – BW Offshore may fall as much as 5% at the open after second quarter earnings missed expectations, traders said.
- Q2 EBITDA of $91 million was 20% below consensus of $115 million
- Layup costs for certain ships affected the result
- The dividend of USD 0.035 per share was in line with expectations
