BW Offshore Seen Falling 5% After Earnings Miss: Traders

Autor: PLX AI
24.08.2021, 08:28  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – BW Offshore may fall as much as 5% at the open after second quarter earnings missed expectations, traders said. Q2 EBITDA of $91 million was 20% below consensus of $115 millionLayup costs for certain ships affected the resultThe dividend …

  • (PLX AI) – BW Offshore may fall as much as 5% at the open after second quarter earnings missed expectations, traders said.
  • Q2 EBITDA of $91 million was 20% below consensus of $115 million
  • Layup costs for certain ships affected the result
  • The dividend of USD 0.035 per share was in line with expectations
07:30 UhrBW Offshore Q2 EBITDA USD 91.1 Million vs. Estimate USD 115 Million
