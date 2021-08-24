Bavarian Nordic Rises Another 3% as Brokers Lift Price Targets Autor: PLX AI | 24.08.2021, 09:12 | 16 | 0 | 0 24.08.2021, 09:12 | (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares rose another 3% today, adding to yesterday's gains as brokers lifted their price targets on the stock after the company received funding for its Covid-19 vaccine.Probability of vaccine success raised to 25% from 15% … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares rose another 3% today, adding to yesterday's gains as brokers lifted their price targets on the stock after the company received funding for its Covid-19 vaccine.Probability of vaccine success raised to 25% from 15% … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares rose another 3% today, adding to yesterday's gains as brokers lifted their price targets on the stock after the company received funding for its Covid-19 vaccine.

Probability of vaccine success raised to 25% from 15% at Nordea, with price target raised to DKK 411 from DKK 356

Recommendation remains buy

The vaccine is now full-steam ahead, with a higher probability of success, Danske Bank said, raising its price target to DKK 425 from DKK 350 on Bavarian

The funding is a highly de-risking event, Danske said, reiterating a buy recommendation



