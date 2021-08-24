Royal Unibrew Gains 3%; Bank of America Says New Guidance Seems Conservative Autor: PLX AI | 24.08.2021, 09:32 | 48 | 0 | 0 24.08.2021, 09:32 | (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew gained another 3% today after earnings beat expectations yesterday and the company raised guidance. New outlook for the year is DKK 1,625-1,700 million, upgraded from DKK 1,525-1,625 million previouslyThe low end of the … (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew gained another 3% today after earnings beat expectations yesterday and the company raised guidance. New outlook for the year is DKK 1,625-1,700 million, upgraded from DKK 1,525-1,625 million previouslyThe low end of the … (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew gained another 3% today after earnings beat expectations yesterday and the company raised guidance.

New outlook for the year is DKK 1,625-1,700 million, upgraded from DKK 1,525-1,625 million previously

The low end of the guidance seems conservative, Bank of America said

The guidance assumes renewed restrictions toward the end of the year due to Covid and further input costs inflation

The guidance assumes renewed restrictions toward the end of the year due to Covid and further input costs inflation

Bank of America raised its price target on Royal Unibrew to DKK 880 from DKK 850, maintaining a neutral recommendation



