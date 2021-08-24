checkAd

Royal Unibrew Gains 3%; Bank of America Says New Guidance Seems Conservative

Autor: PLX AI
24.08.2021, 09:32  |  48   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew gained another 3% today after earnings beat expectations yesterday and the company raised guidance. New outlook for the year is DKK 1,625-1,700 million, upgraded from DKK 1,525-1,625 million previouslyThe low end of the …

  • (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew gained another 3% today after earnings beat expectations yesterday and the company raised guidance.
  • New outlook for the year is DKK 1,625-1,700 million, upgraded from DKK 1,525-1,625 million previously
  • The low end of the guidance seems conservative, Bank of America said
  • The guidance assumes renewed restrictions toward the end of the year due to Covid and further input costs inflation
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Royal Unibrew to DKK 880 from DKK 850, maintaining a neutral recommendation
Royal UNIBREW Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Royal Unibrew Gains 3%; Bank of America Says New Guidance Seems Conservative (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew gained another 3% today after earnings beat expectations yesterday and the company raised guidance. New outlook for the year is DKK 1,625-1,700 million, upgraded from DKK 1,525-1,625 million previouslyThe low end of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for SuedLink
Bavarian Nordic Gets up to DKK 800 Million from Danish Govt for Covid-19 Booster Vaccine
Telekom Austria Picks Nokia, Ericsson for 5G Rollout in Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia
Royal Unibrew Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
RTX Revenue Falls 24% Due to Supply Chain Issues
MTG CFO Steps Down, Stays in Company in Diminished Role
GN Store Nord Chairman Buys Shares for DKK 650,000
Hufvudstaden H1 Net Income Rises to SEK 769 Million
PREVIEW: Royal Unibrew Guidance Hike Is Possible, Analysts Say
Fagerhult Q2 Operating Profit SEK 208.2 Million vs. Estimate SEK 168 Million
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
Nel Premium to Hydrogen Competitors Is Excessive, Kepler Says Halving Price Target
Nel Falls Again as Several Brokers Cut Price Targets, but Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Novo Nordisk Wegovy Demand Continues to Rise Faster Than Supply Can Catch Up
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
Coloplast Q3 Organic Growth Misses Expectations; Shares Fall
Jyske Bank Cut to Sell at Nordea After Top-Line Earnings Miss Estimates
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
Buy Scatec as Friday's Crash Was Overreaction, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Royal Unibrew Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
PLX AI | Analysen
23.08.21PREVIEW: Royal Unibrew Guidance Hike Is Possible, Analysts Say
PLX AI | Analysen