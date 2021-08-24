Royal Unibrew Gains 3%; Bank of America Says New Guidance Seems Conservative
(PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew gained another 3% today after earnings beat expectations yesterday and the company raised guidance. New outlook for the year is DKK 1,625-1,700 million, upgraded from DKK 1,525-1,625 million previouslyThe low end of the …
(PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew gained another 3% today after earnings beat expectations yesterday and the company raised guidance. New outlook for the year is DKK 1,625-1,700 million, upgraded from DKK 1,525-1,625 million previouslyThe low end of the …
- (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew gained another 3% today after earnings beat expectations yesterday and the company raised guidance.
- New outlook for the year is DKK 1,625-1,700 million, upgraded from DKK 1,525-1,625 million previously
- The low end of the guidance seems conservative, Bank of America said
- The guidance assumes renewed restrictions toward the end of the year due to Covid and further input costs inflation
- Bank of America raised its price target on Royal Unibrew to DKK 880 from DKK 850, maintaining a neutral recommendation
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare