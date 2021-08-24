Better Collective Crashes 12% After Flagging Soft July Numbers
- (PLX AI) – Better Collective shares fell nearly 12% in early trading after the company said July revenue was impacted by "extraordinarily low" sports win margin.
- Q2 revenue of EUR 40 million topped expectations for EUR 39 million on 47% organic growth
- July revenue rose 13% organically to EUR 12.4 million
- The start of the third quarter looks soft, analysts at Redeye said
