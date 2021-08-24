Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Better Collective Crashes 12% After Flagging Soft July Numbers (PLX AI) – Better Collective shares fell nearly 12% in early trading after the company said July revenue was impacted by "extraordinarily low" sports win margin.Q2 revenue of EUR 40 million topped expectations for EUR 39 million on 47% organic …



