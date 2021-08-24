checkAd

Insitu and MDSI to Collaborate on UAS Opportunities in Denmark and Beyond

BINGEN, Wash., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insitu, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company, today announced the formation of a strategic alliance with MDSI ApS of Copenhagen, Denmark to collaborate on unmanned aircraft system (UAS) opportunities with the Danish Defence and potentially other customers across the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO) and the European Union (EU). The alliance will leverage Insitu's combat-proven family of tactical UAS coupled with MDSI's European infrastructure and advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning (AIML) capabilities to offer products and services optimized for the increasingly complex environment where Danish, NORDEFCO and other EU forces must be prepared to operate.

"We are excited to work with an agile and innovative teammate like MDSI, who can not only enhance the capabilities we might offer to the Danish Defence, but to other Nordic and European customers over the next several years as well," said Dave Funkhouser, Insitu's Global Growth Executive for Northern Europe.

Collaboration between the two companies will also enhance Denmark's national competencies related to autonomous systems and could facilitate a range of industrial cooperation opportunities in the future.

"After five years collaborating on special projects with Boeing Phantom Works, we are pleased to grow our relationship with another exciting member of the Boeing family who has led the tactical UAS industry for the past two decades. Our relationship with Insitu will position MDSI to migrate some of the advanced capabilities we originally developed for manned aviation into the unmanned aviation sector," said MDSI Chief Operations Officer Christian Steinø.        

About Insitu
With offices in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, Insitu creates and supports unmanned systems and software technology that deliver end-to-end solutions for collecting, processing and managing sensor data. To date, our systems have accumulated more than 1.3 million flight hours. Insitu is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company.  For more information, visit insitu.com. Follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About MDSI
Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, MDSI develops platform-agnostic edge computing solutions that can easily and inexpensively integrate with existing hardware and software architectures to facilitate the control of weapons, sensors, communication systems and other onboard mission systems in the air, land, sea and space domains.  For more information, visit www.mdsi.dk. 

