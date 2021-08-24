Lynk & Co Revolutionizes the Automotive Industry with “always on and connected” Car Using IoT Mobile Connectivity from Orange Business Services across Europe

Lynk & Co, a global mobility brand formed as a joint venture between Geely Holding, Geely Auto Group and Volvo Car Group, has launched its “always connected” car. The vehicle uses internet of things (IoT) network and infrastructure from Orange Business Services to deliver connected services to drivers.

In-car technology has been designed to be as easy to use as possible with no hidden extras. (photo credit Lynk&Co)

The 01 SUV auto is sold on simplicity. Lynk & Co offers membership-based mobility for those who want to “rent” a car instead of purchasing it in the traditional sense. The car incorporates a share button, enabling owners to generate income via sharing functionalities. Lynk & Co members can also control, monitor and share their car from a smartphone app that communicates with the car via the cloud.

In-car technology has been designed to be as easy to use as possible with no hidden extras. All cars have large configurable touch screens and telematics that are always connected to the internet and the car’s cloud.

The truly connected car

Orange has worked closely with Lynk & Co and its sister company CEVT, an innovation and technology company within Geely Holding, to build a solution that enables the Lynk & Co business and operations model. Each car will benefit from Orange's IoT Managed Global Connectivity solution, which provides secure and seamless integration between connected car services, internet access and online tracking. This allows it to provide downloadable billing reports and predictive maintenance updates, for example.

SIMs with a unified global footprint are integrated during the manufacturing process. Orange IoT cellular connectivity allows users to enjoy the same experiences across geographies by roaming between different providers as required.

“Today’s customers demand mobility and may not actually want to own a car. Orange Business Services IoT services and global connectivity are helping us achieve our vision of launching a mobility brand that is born digital and designed to demands of always-connected consumers,” said David Green, CDO, Lynk & Co.

“We are proud to be part of this new generation of always-connected automotive experiences, aimed at making car travel safer, easier and more sustainable. Our innovative approach to connectivity enables consumer connected services like the Lynk & Co cars,” said Nemo Verbist, senior vice president, Europe, Orange Business Services.