UCAS Announces Major Core Technology Contract with Infosys

Building on six years of successful partnership, the renewed contract will focus on driving greater automation, innovation and efficiency across the service

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the signing of a new minimum three-year contract with UCAS, the admissions service for UK higher education.

Infosys Logo (PRNewsfoto/Infosys)

UCAS and Infosys have enjoyed a successful technology partnership since 2015 but following an extensive tender process the new contract represents a major step change in the relationship, focusing on delivering seamless customer service experiences through greater automation, innovation and efficiency.

UCAS provides vital admissions and information services to students, schools, advisers, and higher education providers, offering over 30,000 courses to prospective applicants each year. The service delivers the single biggest infrastructure event within the UK education sector annually on results days every August. UCAS supports approximately 700,000 applicants every year– with 60,000 more this year than in 2020, and current predictions suggesting there will be 1 million applicants to higher education in the UK by 2025.

The partnership between UCAS and Infosys is fundamental to the support and delivery of a professional and stable platform that students and the people advising and supporting them, can rely on when navigating their journey to higher education.

As part of the new agreement Infosys will provide a wide range of digital services that will enable UCAS to further develop the capabilities that connect learners to universities, awarding bodies, schools, and other organisations, built on a dynamic digital suite of systems able to rapidly respond to the evolving UK higher education sector. Infosys will continue to concentrate on helping UCAS achieve its ambitious targets on lowering costs, optimizing, and enhancing services for students, delivering more robust security, and providing business-as-usual (BAU) services between legacy and new digital systems.

