DGAP-News TEN31 Bank AG: WEG Bank AG becomes TEN31 Bank AG

24.08.2021, 10:31   

TEN31 Bank AG: WEG Bank AG becomes TEN31 Bank AG

24.08.2021 / 10:31
The management board of WEG Bank AG announces the renaming to TEN31 Bank AG.

Ottobrunn, August 24, 2021 - With the entry in the commercial register on August 18, 2021, it is officially confirmed that WEG Bank AG will be operating under the name TEN31 Bank AG with immediate effect. The management board decided to rename the bank as a logical consequence of the expansion and international orientation of the bank.

The bank is now more international and more broadly positioned than it was a few years ago. The shareholder structure and the diversity of employees also reflects this positive development.

New products, especially in the digital area, should bring remarkable growth to the bank in the next few years. On the landing page of the newly designed homepage (https://www.ten31.com/), visitors can choose between two fields they want to be forwarded onto: REAL ESTATE or DIGITAL.

Matthias von Hauff, CEO of TEN31 Bank AG, comments as follows:

"Also or precisely because we are still a small private bank, we don't want to miss the leap into the digital age. We are not afraid of the challenges of digitization and want to shape the path actively. But despite the changes, we remain one thing above all: An innovative and trustworthy German bank."

 

About TEN31 Bank AG

TEN31 Bank AG was founded in 2016 as WEG Bank AG. It emerged from one of the largest family-run property management companies in Germany. TEN31 Bank is a specialist bank that continues to focus on the unique requirements of the housing industry. Under the motto "Always one step ahead", the bank has been innovating from the start to offer its customers real added value. In the meantime, the bank has expanded its range of services and offers solutions for secure and fast payment transactions. It builds a bridge between conventional banking and the blockchain-based financial world.

Press contact

Nina Farr, TEN31 Bank AG (formerly WEG Bank AG) | Alte Landstr. 27 | 85521 Ottobrunn Tel.: +49 (0)89 809 1346 0 | E-Mail: info@ten31.com | www.ten31.com

