checkAd

Hyperhuman launches the first turn-key fitness professional app featuring AI-driven auto-edit for quality video workouts & limitless revenue generation

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 11:00  |  30   |   |   

BUCHAREST, Romania, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperhuman is becoming the business-building platform for the next era of health & fitness featuring AI technology that removes the complexity and time needed to create studio-quality workout videos.

"Our mission is to offer the most streamlined path for creating, distributing, and monetizing quality video content and a world-class experience for fitness content consumption. We are thrilled to have professionals from more than 15 countries using our platform to create fitness content for their clients and already making money with our all-in-one solution.

We've developed the first AI-driven revenue-generating fitness app that allows trainers to thrive in the online training market and succeed against famous on-demand fitness apps by offering customized, studio-quality workouts to clients around the world." said Bogdan Predusca, Hyperhuman CEO & Co-founder.

It's easy and completely free to get started on Hyperhuman. Hyperhuman Studio is the app dedicated to fitness professionals that transforms 2-3 reps of exercise footage into a massive library of reusable studio-quality workout videos. The Studio app is always free for a limited number of workouts to help trainers get started immediately. The training clientele will effortlessly follow along, as they enjoy an elite training experience on the completely free partner Hyperhuman Club app.

To celebrate launching the Studio PRO version and help trainers in these uncertain times, the company is offering up to one month of Studio PRO completely free of charge. This unlocks an unlimited number of workouts to be used with unlimited clients so that trainers can have limitless income potential.

"Our focus in the next months is on increasing the level of content personalization and virality. We are also launching our first projects with organizations that either need to scale their content production process or diversify their content offering by licensing curated premium video content from our global network of fitness professionals, " added Bogdan.

About Hyperhuman

Hyperhuman is a digital publishing and content monetization platform for the fitness industry. The product extracts key insights and metadata from workout videos and turns them into reusable content blocks using proprietary AI technology. This creates unique opportunities to provide highly customized fitness content that adapts to users in real time based on their goals, biometrics, and training environment.

Resources 
Brand Guidelines
Brand Assets




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyperhuman launches the first turn-key fitness professional app featuring AI-driven auto-edit for quality video workouts & limitless revenue generation BUCHAREST, Romania, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hyperhuman is becoming the business-building platform for the next era of health & fitness featuring AI technology that removes the complexity and time needed to create studio-quality workout videos. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market to Reach $26.54 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Construction Glass Sales are increasing at 7% CAGR amid Rising Focus on Sustainable Living: Fact.MR
Abris-backed Dentotal acquires Dentatechnica
Automotive Thermal Systems Market worth $49.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Casio to Release New EDIFICE Watches Incorporating 6K Carbon Fiber in Collaboration with Scuderia ...
Trip.com Group data shows user interest in international travel gaining momentum
Human Horizons and Dow to Partner on World-First Mobility and Transportation Application of ...
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Perkbox reimagines global reward and benefits for the post-pandemic world
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Third-Party Cookies Are Toast, First-Party Data in Demand as Consumers Clamor for Privacy
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...