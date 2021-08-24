Hyperhuman launches the first turn-key fitness professional app featuring AI-driven auto-edit for quality video workouts & limitless revenue generation

"Our mission is to offer the most streamlined path for creating, distributing, and monetizing quality video content and a world-class experience for fitness content consumption. We are thrilled to have professionals from more than 15 countries using our platform to create fitness content for their clients and already making money with our all-in-one solution.

BUCHAREST, Romania, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperhuman is becoming the business-building platform for the next era of health & fitness featuring AI technology that removes the complexity and time needed to create studio-quality workout videos.

We've developed the first AI-driven revenue-generating fitness app that allows trainers to thrive in the online training market and succeed against famous on-demand fitness apps by offering customized, studio-quality workouts to clients around the world." said Bogdan Predusca, Hyperhuman CEO & Co-founder.

It's easy and completely free to get started on Hyperhuman. Hyperhuman Studio is the app dedicated to fitness professionals that transforms 2-3 reps of exercise footage into a massive library of reusable studio-quality workout videos. The Studio app is always free for a limited number of workouts to help trainers get started immediately. The training clientele will effortlessly follow along, as they enjoy an elite training experience on the completely free partner Hyperhuman Club app.

To celebrate launching the Studio PRO version and help trainers in these uncertain times, the company is offering up to one month of Studio PRO completely free of charge. This unlocks an unlimited number of workouts to be used with unlimited clients so that trainers can have limitless income potential.

"Our focus in the next months is on increasing the level of content personalization and virality. We are also launching our first projects with organizations that either need to scale their content production process or diversify their content offering by licensing curated premium video content from our global network of fitness professionals, " added Bogdan.

About Hyperhuman

Hyperhuman is a digital publishing and content monetization platform for the fitness industry. The product extracts key insights and metadata from workout videos and turns them into reusable content blocks using proprietary AI technology. This creates unique opportunities to provide highly customized fitness content that adapts to users in real time based on their goals, biometrics, and training environment.