Q&K International Group Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on September 15, 2021

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“QK” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it will hold its 2021 annual general meeting on September 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Beijing time) at Suite 1607, Building A, No.596 Middle Longhua Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, China.

To receive and consider the report of the directors of the Company for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 containing the complete audited financial statements and the report of the auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020; and To act upon such other matters as may properly come before the Company’s annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Only shareholders of record at the close of business in the Cayman Islands on August 19, 2021 are entitled to receive notice of the Company’s annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The notice of the Company’s annual general meeting and the Company’s annual report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 containing the complete audited financial statements and the report of auditors for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.qk365.com.

About Q&K

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. Q&K leverages advanced IT and mobile technologies to manage rental apartments in various cities in China. Technology is the core of Q&K’s business and is applied to its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables Q&K to operate a large, dispersed, and fast-growing portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.