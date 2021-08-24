checkAd

Q&K International Group Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on September 15, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 11:00  |  46   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“QK” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it will hold its 2021 annual general meeting on September 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Beijing time) at Suite 1607, Building A, No.596 Middle Longhua Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, China.

The annual general meeting will be devoted to the following purposes:

  1. To receive and consider the report of the directors of the Company for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 containing the complete audited financial statements and the report of the auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020; and
  2. To act upon such other matters as may properly come before the Company’s annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Only shareholders of record at the close of business in the Cayman Islands on August 19, 2021 are entitled to receive notice of the Company’s annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The notice of the Company’s annual general meeting and the Company’s annual report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 containing the complete audited financial statements and the report of auditors for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.qk365.com.

About Q&K

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. Q&K leverages advanced IT and mobile technologies to manage rental apartments in various cities in China. Technology is the core of Q&K’s business and is applied to its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables Q&K to operate a large, dispersed, and fast-growing portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Q&K International Group Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on September 15, 2021 SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“QK” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it will hold its 2021 annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Cronos Group and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Achievement of Equity Milestone in Partnership to Produce ...
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Lexicon’s Sotagliflozin Demonstrates Additional Compelling Benefits in Reducing Cardiovascular Endpoints: Results from Soloist and Scored Trials
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board